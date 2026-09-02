Gangtok, Sep 2: The Sikkim Tourism and Civil Aviation Department has released a video tutorial to help tourism stakeholders easily understand the process of online registration and renewal of tourism entities.

The tutorial provides step-by-step guidance on how eligible tourism establishments can complete their registration or renewal process online, allowing stakeholders to access the service conveniently from their homes without having to visit the department physically.

The initiative is aimed at making tourism-related services more accessible, convenient and transparent while reducing paperwork and saving time for stakeholders.

The online system is part of the department’s ongoing efforts to digitise tourism services and simplify procedures for tourism establishments across Sikkim.

Tutorial Video Available In YouTube and Facebook Check below