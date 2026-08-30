Sikkim Tourism Digital Payment System to Take Effect From September 1

From September 1, the Bank Receipt System will be discontinued for tourism services that are already available online. Applicants will instead be able to use the online payment facilities provided for these services.

Gangtok, Aug 30: The Sikkim Tourism Digital Payment System will come into effect from September 1, 2026, as the Tourism & Civil Aviation Department moves several tourism-related services away from the existing bank receipt mechanism towards online applications and digital payments.

The changes were announced through an Office Order issued by the Sikkim Tourism & Civil Aviation Department on August 29. The new arrangement covers registration services for hotels, resorts, bed and breakfasts, service apartments, holiday homes, homestays and restaurants, along with changes in payment procedures for services that are still processed offline.

Registrations to Move to SSO Portal

Under the new system, applications for registration of hotels, resorts, bed and breakfasts, service apartments, holiday homes, homestays and restaurants will be submitted and processed online through the Single Sign-On (SSO) Portal.

The department has also clarified that if an applicant submits a physical application for a service that is already available online, designated officials will process the application through the online system.

The move is aimed at shifting tourism-related service delivery towards a more digital application and payment mechanism.

SBS Bank Receipt System to End From September 1

A major change under the Sikkim Tourism Digital Payment System concerns the existing Bank Receipt System operated through SBS Bank.

From September 1, the Bank Receipt System will be discontinued for tourism services that are already available online. Applicants will instead be able to use the online payment facilities provided for these services.

This means applicants using services available through the online platform will no longer have to rely on the existing SBS Bank receipt mechanism for payment.

Some Tourism Services to Remain Offline

Not all tourism-related registration services have moved online yet.

Physical applications will continue to be accepted for services that are currently unavailable through the online platform.

These include registration of travel agents, adventure tour operators, outdoor photographers, tourist guides, cooks and other similar tourism-related services.

However, there will also be an important change in the payment process for these offline services.

QR Code Payments for Offline Services

The SBS Bank Receipt System will also be discontinued from September 1 for tourism services that continue to accept physical applications.

Instead, payments for such services will be collected digitally through QR codes equipped with sound boxes.

According to the order, the receipt generated through QR-based payment will be treated as proof of payment.

Therefore, while applications for certain categories may continue to be submitted physically, their payment mechanism will shift to the digital mode.

Major Digital Shift in Tourism Services

In effect, beginning September 1, 2026, the Tourism & Civil Aviation Department will largely move away from the existing SBS Bank Receipt System.

Services already available online will use online application and payment facilities, while services that remain offline will accept payments through QR codes.

All concerned District Tourism Offices (DTOs) and Tourist Information Centres (TICs) have been directed to comply with the new arrangements and facilitate a smooth transition to the revised digital payment and service delivery system.