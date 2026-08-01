PM Modi Forgives Children Who Abused Him and His Late Mother

New Delhi, August 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked for compassion and understanding toward the children who allegedly used abusive language against him and his late mother during a recent incident at Jantar Mantar. He has forgiven them and urged society to guide them instead of punishing them.

In a video message to the nation, the Prime Minister addressed the incident, stating that both the country and the world witnessed what occurred at Jantar Mantar, where some “misguided children” used language that should not exist in a civilized society. The abuse targeted not only him but also his late mother.

Despite the incident, Mr. Modi stated he did not want to respond with anger. He emphasized that children can make mistakes but, more importantly, they can learn from them.

“Bachpan mein galtiyan hoti hain, aur bachpan mein galtiyon se sudharne ka avsar bhi hota hai (Children make mistakes, and childhood is also a time to learn and improve from them),” he said.

The Prime Minister recognized the public anger over the incident but urged people not to let their feelings turn into hatred. He described the children involved as “misguided” and said it is society’s responsibility to show them the right way.

Mr. Modi argued that taking the children to court, putting them through legal action, or humiliating them would not solve the issue. Instead, he called for forgiveness and constructive engagement.

“I want to forgive them. Society should also accept my view,” he said.

Using an analogy, the Prime Minister pointed out that when someone accidentally bites their tongue, they do not harm their teeth because both belong to the same body. Similarly, he stated that the children are part of the nation’s family and deserve guidance rather than rejection.

Referring to the incident as a “cultural shock,” Mr. Modi expressed concern over the language allegedly used by young girls. However, he stressed that the focus should be on guiding them rather than condemning them.

In the closing part of his address, the Prime Minister invited the children to move forward alongside the nation, encouraging them to learn from their mistakes, chase their dreams, and contribute positively to India’s future.

“I live for you. I dedicate myself to your bright future. Let us work together to take the country forward,” he said, concluding his message with a call to learn from mistakes and progress together.