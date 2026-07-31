SDF Demands SHO Accountability in Singtam Custodial Death Case

Gangtok, July 31: Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) spokesperson Yojana Khaling Rai has called for a fair and independent investigation into the custodial death of 55-year-old Purney Darjee at Singtam Police Station. She also demands accountability from the Station House Officer (SHO).

Addressing the media, Rai stated that a death in police custody is a serious public issue that should not be taken lightly. She noted that the deceased was part of a family, but the incident also raises wider concerns about safety in custody and police accountability.

Regarding the reported suicide, Rai questioned how such an event could happen in a police station where officers are present all the time. She explained that individuals taken into custody are typically searched to make sure they do not have anything that could harm them, which makes this case worthy of careful examination.

The SDF spokesperson emphasized that the events leading to the death must be thoroughly investigated. She asked where the police were during the time the incident allegedly occurred.

Rai also expressed worry about the police investigating an incident that took place in their own facility. She argued that public trust in such an investigation relies on its fairness and openness. She referenced unresolved cases and shared her experience of an alleged online rape threat, claiming that responses to those issues have been insufficient.

While recognizing the suspension of three police personnel linked to the incident, Rai stated that the action should not stop with those officers. She urged that the Officer-in-Charge (SHO) of Singtam Police Station also be held accountable. She explained that command responsibility should be examined if negligence is proven.

Appealing to the public, Rai asked people not to view this case as an isolated event. She called on the State Government to ensure a fair, impartial, and transparent investigation so that responsibility is determined according to the law.

The custodial death of Purney Darjee is now under judicial inquiry ordered by the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Gangtok. Three police personnel on lock-up duty have already been suspended while the investigation is ongoing.