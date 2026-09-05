New Delhi, Sep 5: A warm and spontaneous interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sikkim’s National Teachers’ Award 2026 winner Sushma Tamang became a memorable moment in New Delhi, after a conversation about public speaking took an unexpected and humorous turn around the Prime Minister’s “aura.”

The interaction took place ahead of the National Teachers’ Award ceremony, during the Prime Minister’s engagement with the award-winning educators.

Tamang, a Chemistry teacher at PM SHRI Government Senior Secondary School, Dikling, Sikkim, was explaining how her work with students extends beyond academics. Along with teaching Chemistry, she said she mentors students in environmental education, confidence-building and public speaking, helping prepare them to participate on state, national and international platforms.

PM Modi Turns the Question Around

Picking up on Tamang’s reference to public speaking, PM Modi posed an unexpected question.

He asked her to imagine that he was her student and wanted to become a good public speaker.

“If I am your student and I want to become a good orator, give me some tips. What should I do?” Modi asked.

Tamang replied that the first requirement was confidence.

Modi immediately followed up: “How will confidence come?”

Tamang explained that confidence develops through extensive practice. But in the middle of her answer, she candidly acknowledged that she herself had become momentarily nervous while interacting with the Prime Minister.

‘Seeing Your Aura, I Became Nervous’

“Sorry, Sir. Seeing your aura, I became a little doubtful,” Tamang said, prompting a light-hearted response from Modi.

The Prime Minister jokingly turned her observation into another public-speaking lesson, asking whether that meant a person wanting to become a good public speaker should not have an “aura.”

Tamang quickly replied that an aura should certainly be there, adding that the Prime Minister already had one.

Modi continued the banter, joking that if a speaker had such an aura, people might not listen to the speech at all because they would simply keep looking at the speaker.

Tamang responded spontaneously: “People will keep looking at you anyway.”

The exchange brought a humorous and personal touch to what had begun as a conversation about teaching, mentoring and communication skills.

Sushma Tamang Highlights Education Beyond Classroom

Behind the light-hearted exchange was Tamang’s larger message about education.

She explained that alongside Chemistry, she works to develop students’ confidence, communication abilities and environmental awareness. Her mentorship has helped students prepare themselves to participate on platforms extending from the state level to national and international forums.

Her remarks reflected an approach to teaching that places importance not only on academic knowledge but also on developing students’ ability to communicate, express themselves confidently and engage with issues beyond textbooks.

Proud Moment for Sikkim

Sushma Tamang’s selection for the National Teachers’ Award 2026 has brought national recognition to her contribution as an educator and has also become a proud moment for Sikkim.

Her interaction with Prime Minister Modi ahead of the award ceremony added another memorable chapter to the occasion.

What started as a serious discussion about confidence and public speaking ultimately became a lively exchange between a teacher and the Prime Minister — with practice, confidence and “aura” turning into the highlights of the conversation.

For Sikkim, the moment also placed one of the state’s educators in the national spotlight, showcasing the role teachers play not merely in delivering classroom lessons but in mentoring students to become confident individuals capable of representing themselves on bigger platforms.