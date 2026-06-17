Gangtok, June 16: In a major boost to wildlife conservation efforts in Sikkim, forest officials have successfully documented a herd of the rare Mishmi Takin in the Tingda Reserve Forest, marking one of the most important records of the vulnerable species in the state in over 20 years.

The historic sighting took place during a routine patrol at Bakuchen under Tingda Reserve Forest, where officials recorded the first-ever video footage of the species from the area. The footage revealed a herd of eight Mishmi Takins, the largest group ever documented from the locality.

The Mishmi Takin, scientifically known as Budorcas taxicolor, is a large mountain ungulate native to the Eastern Himalayas. Sikkim represents the westernmost edge of the species’ global range. Listed as Vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the animal is regarded as an important indicator of healthy alpine ecosystems.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Sikkim (@thevoiceofsikkim)



Found across forested valleys and high-altitude grasslands between 1,000 and 4,500 metres above sea level, the species has historically been rarely recorded in Sikkim, making the latest discovery particularly significant.

Officials said the successful documentation reflects the impact of sustained habitat protection and conservation measures undertaken by the Forest and Environment Department. The presence of a healthy herd also highlights the importance of preserving ecological connectivity across the Eastern Himalayas to ensure the long-term survival of mountain wildlife.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang lauds forest officials for the breakthrough , CM writes in his Facebook page

I am delighted to share the remarkable news of the successful sighting and documentation of the rare Mishmi Takin (Budorcas taxicolor) in Sikkim during a routine forest patrol by our dedicated forest officials.

This first-ever video record from the area marks a proud milestone for our conservation efforts and reflects the resilience of Sikkim’s fragile Himalayan ecosystems and rich biodiversity.

The Government of Sikkim remains committed to strengthening conservation initiatives and protecting our precious natural heritage, ensuring that the beauty and biodiversity of our mountains continue to thrive for generations to come.