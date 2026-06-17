Gangtok, June 17: An alleged assault incident at Rinchenpong Primary Health Centre in West Sikkim has sparked concern after the family of a female staff member accused the Doctor In-Charge of physically attacking her.

According to Jamuna Gurung, mother of the alleged victim, Dr. Priya Dolma Tamang, the Doctor In-Charge of Rinchenpong PHC, allegedly assaulted her daughter, who is employed at the same health facility. The family claimed that the incident left the woman traumatised, following which she was admitted for medical treatment.

Jamuna Gurung alleged that her daughter had briefly stepped out of the health centre without informing anyone and was allegedly assaulted upon returning to continue her duties.

Meanwhile, a video related to the incident has surfaced on social media, drawing public attention to the matter.

The victim’s family, along with several residents of Rinchenpong, has demanded a fair and impartial investigation into the allegations and urged the authorities to take appropriate action after establishing the facts.

No official statement from the accused doctor or the concerned authorities was immediately available at the time of filing this report.