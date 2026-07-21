Samardung Tunnel Tragedy : PM Assures Full Support After Speaking to CM

Gangtok, July 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) on Monday to ask about the tragic event at the under-construction Samardung Tunnel of the NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project in Jholungey, Namchi district. They reviewed the ongoing rescue operations.

The Chief Minister shared details of their conversation through a Facebook post. He noted that the Prime Minister showed deep concern over the tragedy and sent his sympathies to the affected workers and their families. Prime Minister Modi also promised that the Government of India would provide all possible support for the rescue efforts and assist the State in any way needed.

According to the Chief Minister, the Prime Minister’s words of compassion, concern, and strong support have given strength and reassurance to the people of Sikkim during this tough time.

Rescue operations are continuing at full speed because of the coordinated efforts of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), the District Administration, Sikkim Police, medical teams from Rangpo Primary Health Centre (PHC), and local residents. The agencies are working around the clock to find those affected and offer all possible assistance.

On behalf of the people of Sikkim, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his timely support, thoughtful concern, and solidarity with the State after the tragedy. He also recognized the Government of India’s ongoing commitment to stand with Sikkim and provide every possible help during the rescue and relief operations.