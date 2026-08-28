SIBLAC Urges PM Modi to Halt Sikkim Hydropower Projects After Nepal Floods

SIBLAC has called upon the Central government to put proposed new Sikkim hydropower projects on hold and conduct a comprehensive, independent and time-bound assessment of existing as well as proposed hydroelectric installations.

Gangtok, Aug 28: Sikkim hydropower projects have come under renewed scrutiny following the devastating floods in neighbouring Nepal, with the Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to halt new hydroelectric projects in the state and order an independent assessment of existing plants.

The appeal follows the catastrophic August 26 flash flood that caused widespread destruction across the Nepal-Tibet border region, damaging settlements, roads, bridges and major energy infrastructure.

SIBLAC convenor Tseten Tashi Bhutia, who is also the chief advisor to the BJP in Sikkim, said the Nepal disaster had once again exposed the vulnerability of the Himalayan region and underlined the need to reassess major development activities in ecologically and geologically sensitive areas.

Expressing solidarity with those affected by the disaster, Bhutia also conveyed his wishes for the success of ongoing rescue and relief operations.

SIBLAC Seeks Independent Review of Sikkim Hydropower Projects

SIBLAC has called upon the Central government to put proposed new Sikkim hydropower projects on hold and conduct a comprehensive, independent and time-bound assessment of existing as well as proposed hydroelectric installations.

According to the organisation, such an assessment should examine the environmental, geological and seismic implications of hydropower development in the Himalayan state.

SIBLAC has also sought an evaluation of possible social and national security implications, considering Sikkim’s strategic location along India’s Himalayan frontier.

The organisation has further urged the Centre to publish a White Paper detailing the findings of the proposed assessment.

SIBLAC maintained that it is not opposed to economic development but argued that development in the Himalayan region should not come at the expense of ecological stability and social security.

Nepal Disaster Renews Hydropower Concerns

The demand has emerged following extensive damage to hydropower infrastructure during the recent Nepal disaster.

At least 13 hydropower projects situated along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river corridors were reported to have been affected. The damaged facilities included the 111-MW Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Plant in Nepal’s Rasuwa district.

The devastating flood followed a major ice-and-rock avalanche in the Tibet border region, which sent huge volumes of water and debris downstream into Nepal. The resulting surge devastated settlements and damaged transport and power infrastructure.

The scale of destruction has renewed concerns about the vulnerability of major infrastructure projects constructed across the fragile Himalayan landscape.

2023 Teesta Disaster Still Fresh in Sikkim

The latest debate over Sikkim hydropower projects also comes less than three years after the catastrophic October 2023 disaster in the Teesta basin.

A Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) originating from South Lhonak Lake triggered a massive flood along the Teesta River, causing widespread destruction in North Sikkim and downstream areas.

Among the most severely affected infrastructure was the 1,200-MW Teesta-III hydropower project at Chungthang, whose dam was destroyed during the disaster.

The catastrophe also affected other downstream infrastructure and intensified debate over disaster preparedness, dam safety and the cumulative environmental impact of large hydropower development in the Himalayan region.

Against this background, SIBLAC’s latest appeal seeks a broader reassessment of whether existing and proposed Sikkim hydropower projects adequately account for geological instability, seismic risks, extreme weather events and other emerging threats facing the Himalayan region.