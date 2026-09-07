Gangtok, Sep 7: The Sikkim Final Electoral Roll 2026 has been published following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), with the State recording a total of 4,18,467 electors, according to figures released by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sikkim.

Chief Electoral Officer Raj Kumar Yadav, IAS, presented details of the Sikkim Final Electoral Roll 2026 during a press briefing at the CEO’s office in Baluwakhani on Monday. The briefing was attended by A.B. Karki, IAS, Secretary, Printing and Stationery Department and Observer for Gyalshing and Soreng districts, along with officials of the Election Department.

The Special Intensive Revision was conducted in accordance with instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), with July 1, 2026, fixed as the qualifying date.

Sikkim Now Has 4,18,467 Electors

According to the final roll, Sikkim has 2,12,534 male electors, 2,05,931 female electors and two third-gender electors.

The Draft Electoral Roll, published on July 5, contained 4,33,294 electors. Following additions and deletions during the claims and objections process, the electorate recorded a net decline of 14,827, or 3.42 per cent, from the draft roll.

Before the SIR exercise began, Sikkim had 4,71,018 registered electors — 2,35,572 males, 2,35,444 females and two third-gender electors.

Over 37,000 Enumeration Forms Not Received

As part of the revision, Enumeration Forms were generated and distributed to existing electors through Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across Sikkim.

Of these, 4,33,242 forms, or 91.99 per cent, were received back, while 37,737, or 8.01 per cent, were not received.

Among electors whose forms were not received, 10,837 were categorised as deceased, 8,648 as absent or untraceable, 14,603 as permanently shifted, 2,396 as already enrolled or duplicate, and 1,253 under other categories.

The Draft Electoral Roll subsequently published on July 5 contained 4,33,294 electors, including 2,18,507 males, 2,14,785 females and two third-gender electors.

1.24 Lakh Notices Issued

Of the electors included in the draft roll, 3,61,159, or 83.35 per cent, were mapped with their own or their parents’ electoral details from the relevant previous electoral roll or last SIR.

Another 72,135 electors, or 16.65 per cent, remained unmapped.

Among the mapped electors, 52,384 cases were identified as having Logical Discrepancies by the Election Commission’s IT system.

A total of 1,24,519 notices were subsequently issued in cases involving unmapped electors and Logical Discrepancies.

Following notices and hearings, 16,485 electors were found ineligible and deleted. Another 324 electors were deleted following submission of Form 7 on grounds including death or shifting.

This resulted in 16,809 deletions during the claims and objections period.

1,982 Electors Added to Final Roll

During the claims and objections period from July 5 to August 4, election authorities received 2,052 Form 6 applications for new inclusion, 16,867 Form 7 objections and 1,549 Form 8 applications for correction or shifting.

After verification and disposal of claims, objections, notices and cases involving unmapped or discrepant electors, 1,982 electors were added and 16,809 were deleted.

The exercise brought the final electorate down from 4,33,294 in the draft roll to 4,18,467.

Election authorities said decisions involving unmapped electors and Logical Discrepancy cases were taken by the respective Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) after notices, hearings and examination of the required documents and BLO undertakings.

Final Roll Available Online and at Polling Stations

The Final Electoral Roll has been available on the CEO Sikkim website since September 6 and has also been made available for public inspection at polling stations and the offices of EROs and AEROs.

Copies are to be provided to recognised political parties under the prescribed procedure.

The CEO’s office has also provided QR codes and online access for downloading the Final Electoral Roll, along with Assembly Constituency-wise lists of ASDD electors and electors deleted during the claims and objections period.

The Final Electoral Roll for Service Voters, with July 1 as the qualifying date, has also been published.

Number of Polling Stations Rises to 625

Sikkim now has 625 polling stations, compared with 572 before the commencement of the SIR exercise.

A total of 53 new polling stations were created before publication of the Draft Electoral Roll, taking the number to 625 for both the draft and final roll stages.

Appeals Filed Against ERO Decisions

The CEO’s office also provided details of appeals filed against decisions taken by Electoral Registration Officers.

Under Section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, read with Rule 27 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, an aggrieved person may appeal an ERO’s decision before the competent appellate authority within the prescribed period.

As of September 6, 111 online appeals had been received at the District Election Officer level. Of these, 91 had been responded to while 20 remained pending for hearing.

Another 103 offline appeals were received, of which 96 had been responded to and seven remained pending.

Gangtok recorded the highest number of online appeals at 54, followed by Namchi with 24, Soreng with 13, Mangan with nine, Pakyong with seven and Gyalshing with four.

At the CEO level, which functions as the second appellate authority, 42 offline appeals had been received. Six had been disposed of while 36 remained pending for hearing as of September 6. No online appeals had been received at this level.

CEO Urges Citizens to Verify Electoral Details

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer has urged eligible citizens to check their names and particulars in the Final Electoral Roll and ensure that their electoral information has been accurately recorded.

Electors can verify their enrolment through the CEO Sikkim website or through the ECINET application using their EPIC number.

The completion of the SIR 2026 process marks the publication of Sikkim’s updated electoral roll following enumeration, claims and objections, verification, notices and hearings carried out during the revision exercise.

Courtesy IPRGOS