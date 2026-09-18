Gangtok , September 18 : In a landmark Sikkim High Court Climate Justice PIL, the High Court of Sikkim has initiated suo motu Public Interest Litigation titled In Re Climatic Justice in the State of Sikkim, taking note of the severe hardship and impact caused by the recent flash floods in neighboring Nepal. The order, numbered WP(PIL) No. 11 of 2026, was passed on September 17, 2026, by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice A. Muhamed Mustaque and Justice Bhaskar Raj Pradhan.

The Bench recorded that the grounds for initiating the proceedings are detailed in a note prepared by the Chief Justice himself, underscoring the seriousness with which the Court has approached the matter. To assist in the case, the Court has appointed a panel of Amici Curiae comprising Advocate Sudhir Mishra, along with Senior Advocates Dr. (Mrs.) Doma T. Bhutia and T. R. Barfungpa.

In a move aimed at ensuring wide public participation, the Court observed that it is imperative to hear from the public and local communities likely to be affected, directing that an accessible platform be provided for them to voice their concerns. The Registry has been instructed to forward copies of the proceedings to all local print and digital media outlets, to raise awareness and invite public opinions and suggestions. Citizens wishing to make submissions may route them either through the Sikkim State Legal Services Authority (SSLSA) or directly to the Registrar of the High Court.

The Court further widened the scope of the case by impleading four additional respondents: the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority, the Power Department of the Government of Sikkim, the Ministry of Railways, Government of India, and the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL). Notice was issued to all impleaded parties. The Government Advocate accepted notice on behalf of the Power Department and waived formal service, while the Deputy Solicitor General of India accepted notice on behalf of the Ministry of Railways and similarly waived formal service. In the absence of a standing counsel for the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority, the Registry has been directed to issue notice upon completion of the necessary process fee formalities.

The SSLSA has additionally been tasked with assisting the Amici Curiae in gathering local inputs and information from various regions of the state, while the Registry has been directed to carry out all necessary procedural compliance.

Appearing for respondents R-1 to R-12 were Government Advocates S. K. Chettri and Yadev Sharma along with Assistant Government Advocate Sujan Sunwar, while Deputy Solicitor General of India Sangita Pradhan, assisted by Advocates Amit Kumar Sharma and Anuradha Timsina, represented respondent R-13 through video conferencing.

The matter has been posted for further hearing after two weeks and is re-listed for October 6, 2026.