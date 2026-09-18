Unveiling History: Sikkim Celebrates Its First Government Medical College Honoring Helen Lepcha

Gangtok, September 18 : In a historic milestone for Sikkim, Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang unveiled the bust of freedom fighter Helen Lepcha and the logo for the newly established Helen Lepcha Government Medical College (HLGMC) at Sokeythang.

Originally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2026, HLGMC is the state’s first government medical college. The expansive campus features state-of-the-art academic buildings, extensive residential quarters for students, interns, and staff, alongside sports facilities and essential utility infrastructure.

The institution honors Helen Lepcha (1902–1980), a prominent freedom fighter from Namchi who actively participated in the Non-Cooperation and Quit India movements and received the prestigious Tamra Patra in 1972.

Reflecting its Himalayan roots, the college’s new logo embodies medical science with the noble motto, “Learning to Heal, Serving Humanity.” The prestigious ceremony was attended by top state officials and dignitaries.

Visuals IPRGOS