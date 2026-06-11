New Delhi , June 11: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) on Wednesday presented Sikkim’s achievements in human development before the Governing Council of NITI Aayog at the niti aayog meeting 2026, while pressing the Centre for a dedicated support framework for the Himalayan and North-Eastern states. The meeting, held on the theme Human Capital for Viksit Bharat @2047, was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Opening his address, the Chief Minister congratulated the Prime Minister on becoming the country’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister, describing the milestone as a reflection of his visionary leadership and dedication to nation-building.

Placing Sikkim’s record before the Council, the Chief Minister pointed out that the state was recently declared a Fully Literate State in the presence of the President of India and now figures among the top ten states in the country on the Human Development Index. He added that Sikkim continues to perform above the national average on major health and child welfare indicators.

On the environmental front, the Chief Minister said conservation remains central to the state’s development model, with forest cover exceeding 47 percent and one of the highest shares of protected wildlife areas in India.

Outlining the state’s investments in education and skills, he spoke of flagship initiatives including Green Schools, Mero Rukh Mero Santati, Shishu Samriddhi Yojana, MAYA Mission and the Bahini Scheme. He also informed the Council that high-speed broadband connectivity is being expanded across schools in the state, while an AI Centre of Excellence is being set up in Gangtok to prepare young people for a technology-driven economy.

Touching upon youth empowerment, the Chief Minister noted that six Khelo India Centres along with a State Centre of Excellence are grooming sporting talent across Sikkim. He further stated that under the government’s vision of One Family, One Entrepreneur, programmes such as Sikkim INSPIRES and CM Elevate are encouraging entrepreneurship and opening avenues for startups and MSMEs.

While listing these gains, the Chief Minister candidly acknowledged that connectivity remains the biggest hurdle for the state. He stressed that better road, rail, air and digital infrastructure is essential not only for development but also for national security, given Sikkim’s strategic location.

Seeking the Centre’s intervention, the Chief Minister put forward a series of demands. These included a dedicated human capital support framework for Himalayan and North-Eastern states, priority rollout of BharatNet 3.0 in remote areas, enhanced support for AI-enabled education, telemedicine and digital skilling, promotion of tourism and wellness-based skill development, and greater flexibility in Centrally Sponsored Schemes for mountain states.

He also urged the Government of India to extend the North East Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy beyond 2027, arguing that the policy has played a major role in attracting investment, driving industrial growth and generating employment across the North-East, especially in border states like Sikkim.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister reaffirmed Sikkim’s full commitment to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 and expressed confidence that sustained cooperation between the Centre, NITI Aayog and the states would help build a healthy, educated, skilled and empowered India.