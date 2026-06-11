Soreng, June 11: Sikkim Police have begun an investigation after a 40-year-old man was allegedly attacked by unidentified assailants in Kholatar under Soreng District. This incident is being referred to as a Masked Men Attack.

According to a complaint filed at Sombaria Police Station by Sanjay Hang Limboo of Lower Thongling on behalf of his uncle, Chandra Hang Limboo, the incident took place on the morning of June 10 while the victim was returning home after dropping students.

The complaint states that between 10:00 am and 10:20 am, three masked individuals allegedly intercepted the victim near Rangyang Bridge, close to his residence. The attackers reportedly hurled stones at his vehicle before assaulting him physically in what has been described as a Masked Men Attack.

Chandra Hang Limboo sustained multiple injuries in the incident, including a fracture to his right leg. He was later referred to Namchi District Hospital for medical treatment.

As mentioned in the FIR, the assailants allegedly claimed during the attack that they had been sent by a resident of Middle Rumbuk to kill the victim. The complainant has described the incident as an alleged attempt to murder.

After carrying out the assault, the accused reportedly escaped in a grey Tata Punch vehicle. Local residents and panchayat representatives have appealed to authorities to identify those involved and bring them to justice.

Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway.