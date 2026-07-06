Sikkim Mountaineer Tshering Choden Scales Mount Elbrus, Europe’s Highest Peak

Gangtok, July 6: Sikkim mountaineer Tshering Choden has successfully scaled Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe, marking another proud chapter in the state’s growing mountaineering legacy. She reached the 5,642-metre summit in Russia at around 7:30 am local time on Sunday, the Sikkim Mountaineering Association (SMA) confirmed in a statement.

The ascent is a major milestone in her pursuit of the Seven Summits challenge, one of the most respected feats in world mountaineering, which requires climbing the highest mountain on each of the seven continents. Mount Elbrus is the second peak Tshering Choden has conquered in this mission.

Second Summit In The Seven Summits Mission

Tshering Choden began her Seven Summits journey with Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, which she climbed in August 2025. Less than a year later, she has now added Europe’s highest mountain to her record.

Mount Elbrus, located in the Caucasus mountain range in southern Russia, stands at 5,642 metres. Though it is not as technically demanding as some of the other Seven Summits, the mountain is known for its extreme cold, sudden weather changes, and high-altitude conditions that test even experienced climbers. Reaching the summit in the early morning hours, as Tshering Choden did, requires a night-time push through freezing temperatures and thin air.

With Kilimanjaro and Elbrus now complete, five peaks remain in her quest: Mount Everest in Asia, Denali in North America, Aconcagua in South America, Mount Vinson in Antarctica, and either Mount Kosciuszko or Puncak Jaya, depending on the version of the challenge a climber follows.

A Proud Moment For Sikkim

The Sikkim Mountaineering Association described the achievement as a significant milestone in her mountaineering journey and a proud moment for the state. The SMA said her accomplishment reflects her determination, endurance, and deep commitment to high-altitude mountaineering.

Sikkim has a long and special relationship with the mountains. As the home of Khangchendzonga, the world’s third-highest peak, the state has produced generations of climbers, guides, and high-altitude porters who have contributed to some of the greatest expeditions in Himalayan history. Tshering Choden’s progress on the world stage carries that tradition forward.

Inspiring The Next Generation

The SMA noted that her achievement is expected to inspire aspiring climbers and adventure enthusiasts across Sikkim and beyond. For young people in the state, especially young women, her journey sends a powerful message, that climbers from Sikkim can compete at the highest level of international mountaineering.

If she completes the remaining five peaks, Tshering Choden will join an elite group of mountaineers worldwide who have finished the Seven Summits, a select circle that very few Indians, and even fewer climbers from the Northeast, have entered.

For now, the state celebrates a daughter of the mountains who has planted her footsteps on the roof of two continents, with five more to go.

The Voice Of Sikkim will continue to track Tshering Choden’s Seven Summits journey.