New Jersey, July 6 : Brazilian football witnessed the end of an era on Sunday as Neymar announced his retirement from international football, moments after Brazil crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a stunning 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 16.

The 34-year-old forward, who leaves the game as Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer, confirmed his decision to reporters immediately after the final whistle. “I tried, I tried. Now it’s over. I started here; I finished here,” an emotional Neymar said, as quoted by ESPN UK.

The defeat ended Brazil’s dream of a sixth World Cup title and handed Norway their first-ever quarter-final appearance in the tournament’s history. It was Erling Haaland who broke Brazilian hearts, scoring twice in a dramatic late burst that turned the match on its head.

Haaland’s Late Double Sinks Brazil

For much of the contest, Brazil dominated possession and pushed forward in search of a breakthrough. Norway, however, defended with discipline and patience, absorbing wave after wave of pressure before striking at the perfect moment.

In the 79th minute, Haaland rose above the Brazilian defence to power home a header from Andreas Schjelderup’s cross, giving Norway a shock lead. Minutes later, the Manchester City striker doubled the advantage with a composed finish, putting the result almost beyond doubt.

Haaland’s brace took his tournament tally to seven goals, drawing him level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot.

A Farewell Goal in Stoppage Time

Neymar’s final act in a Brazil shirt came deep into stoppage time. After Leo Ostigard was penalised for a foul on Casemiro, the veteran forward stepped up and calmly converted the penalty in the tenth minute of added time. It was his first goal of the tournament, and the last of his international career.

The strike took his final Brazil record to 80 goals and 59 assists from 130 appearances, extending his lead as the country’s highest scorer of all time. But it proved to be no more than a consolation, as Norway held firm through the closing moments to complete a famous victory.

A Career of Highs and Heartbreak

Neymar’s participation in the World Cup had been uncertain until the final stages of squad selection because of persistent fitness concerns. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti ultimately included him in the 26-man squad, banking on his experience to guide a young side through the pressure of a World Cup campaign.

During his years with the Selecao, Neymar lifted the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup and won Olympic gold on home soil at the Rio 2016 Games, the one major title that had long eluded Brazilian football. A World Cup triumph, however, remained out of reach across four attempts.

Brazil’s Painful Pattern Continues

The loss to Norway marked Brazil’s seventh consecutive World Cup knockout defeat against European opposition, a run stretching back nearly two decades. It was also their earliest exit from the tournament since 1990, a result that will trigger serious questions about the direction of the national team.

For Norway, the night belonged to history. Their first-ever World Cup quarter-final berth caps a remarkable rise, powered by a golden generation led by Haaland.

For Brazil, and for millions of fans worldwide, the night will be remembered for something else entirely — the final bow of one of the most gifted footballers of his generation.