Sofwan Awae Lightning Strike: Thai Footballer Dies Mid-Match in Freak Tragedy, 12 Injured

Bangkok, Aug 7 : A routine regional cup semifinal in southern Thailand turned into a national tragedy this week after 24-year-old winger Sofwan Awae was struck and killed by lightning in front of teammates, opponents and horrified spectators.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, August 4, 2026, at Santiphap Stadium in Sungai Golok, Narathiwat province, close to the Thailand-Malaysia border. Awae was playing for local side SAMCOLTS against Abu x Nong Sirin in a semifinal of the Golok FA Cup, an amateur tournament that draws mixed Thai and Malaysian teams, when heavy rain swept in around 5:30 pm local time.

Video of the moment has since spread widely online. Footage shows a sudden bolt striking the pitch near a cluster of players, followed by what witnesses described as an explosive flash, as several athletes dropped to the ground simultaneously. Teammates rushed to Awae first, turning him onto his back and attempting resuscitation before medical teams could reach the field.

Emergency responders transported Awae to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but he could not be revived. Sungai Golok police chief Thun Sirikhunt confirmed that despite sustained efforts by emergency medical staff, the young footballer succumbed to his injuries.

Twelve other players were also injured in the same lightning discharge and taken to Sungai Golok Hospital for treatment, several suffering burns. Among the injured was 22-year-old Mohammad Alif Ezzahan Zulkifli, a Malaysian player who had crossed the border to take part in the tournament.

What makes the loss particularly painful for Thai football is its timing. Awae had signed with third-tier club Yala FC only days earlier, on July 29, 2026, in what was reportedly the fulfilment of a long-held ambition. Before the move, he had been a key attacking figure for Pattani FC, contributing seven goals in eighteen appearances as the club secured promotion to Thai League 2 during the 2025-26 season. He never got the chance to turn out for his new team.

Yala FC issued a statement mourning their new signing, saying they extend condolences to the family of Sofwan Awae. The Football Association of Thailand also released a message of sympathy, saying it shares the grief with his family, friends and club during this difficult time.

The tragedy has reignited scrutiny of weather-safety protocols in outdoor football, particularly at amateur and regional level, where lightning-detection systems and mandatory play stoppages are less consistently enforced than in professional leagues. Sporting bodies elsewhere routinely suspend matches the moment lightning activity is detected nearby specifically to prevent incidents of this kind.

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control data shows the risk is far from isolated. At least 283 people were struck by lightning nationwide between 2020 and 2024, many fatally. The country has already recorded other lightning deaths in 2026, including an engineering student and his aunt killed while sheltering in Lampang province, and a pregnant woman struck beneath a tree in Uthai Thani province after a fishing trip.

Awae’s death now adds football to the list of settings where the danger has proven fatal, prompting renewed calls from fans and officials for stricter enforcement of weather-suspension rules at grassroots and regional tournaments across Thailand.

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