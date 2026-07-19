Miami Gardens, July 19: England produced one of the most extraordinary performances in FIFA World Cup history on Saturday night, defeating France 6-4 in a breathtaking Bronze Final at Miami Stadium to claim third place at the 2026 tournament. The ten-goal spectacle is the highest-scoring third-place playoff ever played at a World Cup, surpassing the nine-goal thriller between France and West Germany in 1958.

For England, the victory carries genuine historical weight. It is the Three Lions’ best World Cup finish since lifting the trophy on home soil in 1966, and their first-ever win in a third-place playoff after defeats to Italy in 1990 and Belgium in 2018.

A First-Half Blitz Nobody Saw Coming

England manager Thomas Tuchel made the bold call to rotate heavily, leaving captain Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and semi-final goalscorer Anthony Gordon on the bench. His reshaped side, led by Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Eberechi Eze and Ivan Toney, responded with a first half of devastating quality.

England struck inside three minutes and never looked back, adding further goals in the 18th, 37th and 45th minutes to walk into the interval with a scarcely believable 4-0 lead. Arsenal winger Saka was the star of the night, completing a memorable hat-trick as England repeatedly carved open a French defence that had conceded just twice in the entire tournament before the semi-finals.

France’s Furious Fightback

Didier Deschamps, taking charge of France for the 187th and final time after 14 years at the helm, made four changes at half-time, and the response was immediate. Les Bleus roared back with goals in the 48th, 54th and 66th minutes to cut the deficit to 4-3 and set up a frantic finish.

Kylian Mbappé was on the scoresheet during the fightback, a strike of enormous significance in the Golden Boot race. The France captain moved past Lionel Messi at the top of the tournament scoring charts, leaving the Argentine needing to respond in Sunday’s final against Spain to reclaim the award.

Just as France threatened a full comeback, England struck again in the 87th minute to restore breathing room. A wild stoppage-time exchange saw France pull one back before England added a sixth with virtually the last kick of the game, sealing a 6-4 scoreline that will be remembered for decades.

The Numbers Behind The Madness

The match statistics reflected the chaos. Both sides registered 18 shots, with England edging the shots-on-target count 10-9 and holding 55 percent possession. Remarkably, in a game of ten goals, not a single yellow or red card was shown, a fitting reflection of a contest played with total attacking freedom.

An Emotional Farewell For Deschamps

The defeat brought the curtain down on Deschamps’ legendary reign. The World Cup-winning captain of 1998 leaves as France’s most successful head coach, with 121 wins and the 2018 World Cup title among his achievements. Zinedine Zidane is widely expected to succeed him. Mbappé paid an emotional public tribute to his outgoing manager before the match, calling him a major architect of the national team’s revival.

What It Means

England depart North America with bronze medals, renewed belief and momentum ahead of Euro 2028, which they will co-host. France, runners-up in 2022, finish fourth despite arriving as one of the tournament favourites.

Attention now turns to Sunday’s final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where Spain face defending champions Argentina, with Messi and Mbappé locked in a Golden Boot duel that will only be settled after the last ball is kicked.