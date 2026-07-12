Sorloth Ignores Haaland: World Cup 2026’s Biggest Blunder

Miami, July 12: One of the defining moments of the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals unfolded at Miami Stadium, where striker Alexander Sørloth’s decision not to pass to an unmarked Erling Haaland turned a golden Norwegian opportunity into what fans worldwide are calling the biggest blunder of the tournament — a moment that came back to haunt Norway as England won 2-1 after extra time.

The incident occurred in the 44th minute with Norway leading 1-0 through Andreas Schjelderup’s opener. Breaking forward on a rapid counter-attack, Norway carved England open and found themselves in a perfect two-on-one situation, with defender John Stones the only man standing between the attackers and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Haaland, completely unmarked to Sørloth’s left, was waiting for a simple square pass and what looked like a certain goal — one that would have sent Norway into half-time with a commanding 2-0 lead in their first-ever World Cup quarterfinal.

Instead, the Atletico Madrid frontman chose to go it alone. Sørloth held onto the ball as England’s recovering defenders scrambled back, attempted a clumsy dribble through traffic, and eventually produced a deflected shot that was comfortably collected by Pickford. Haaland’s frustration was visible immediately, the Norwegian talisman throwing his arms up in disbelief as the chance evaporated.

The Moment That Changed The Match

The cost of that decision became painfully clear after the break. England, having escaped going two goals down, grew into the game, and Jude Bellingham struck twice — first cancelling out Schjelderup’s opener and then delivering the winner as the Three Lions completed a 2-1 comeback in extra time to book their place in the semifinals.

For a Norway side enjoying a dream debut run — having stunned Brazil 2-1 in the Round of 16 to reach the last eight for the first time in their history — the exit was heartbreaking. And for many, the turning point was not anything England did, but the pass that never came.

Internet Shows No Mercy

Videos of the squandered two-on-one have gone viral across social media platforms, with fans and pundits worldwide dissecting the moment frame by frame. Reaction to the 30-year-old striker has been brutal, with commentators branding the decision selfish and suggesting that Sørloth’s entire World Cup campaign will now be remembered for the moment he ignored Haaland.

Analysts widely agree that a second Norwegian goal at that stage would have dramatically altered the complexion of the tie, forcing England to chase the game against a side that had already shown its ability to defend leads against elite opposition.

For Haaland, who had lit up his debut World Cup with a Golden Boot-challenging goal haul, the campaign ends with the bitter knowledge that the clearest chance of the quarterfinal never reached his feet. The debate over decision-making in football’s biggest moments, meanwhile, has been reignited on the sport’s grandest stage — and Sørloth finds himself at the centre of it.