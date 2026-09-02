SPURC Directs Sikkim Private Universities to Operate Only Within Allotted Constituencies

Gangtok, Sep 2: The Sikkim Private Universities Regulatory Commission (SPURC) has directed private universities operating in the state to conduct their academic and institutional activities strictly within their allotted constituencies and immediately cease operations from locations outside their designated areas.

The direction was issued during a day-long meeting convened by SPURC in coordination with the Higher Education Department, Government of Sikkim, as part of efforts to strengthen regulation, accountability and the higher education ecosystem in the state.

The proceedings were chaired by SPURC Chairperson Ganga D. Pradhan and attended by Commission Members Zigmee Bhutia and Palden Dorjee Lama, along with Ujjwal Rai, Special Secretary and Director, Higher Education Department, and Sonam Chopel, Additional Director, Higher Education Department.

Two New Private University Proposals Examined

During the morning session, the Commission examined proposals for two new institutions — Soreng Horizon University and Himalayan Skill University.

The sponsoring bodies of both proposed universities presented their plans before the Commission, outlining their vision, mission, strategic objectives, governance structure, educational experience and financial capacity.

The presentations also covered proposed land procurement, campus development, capital investment and phase-wise implementation plans.

Academic proposals included undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, doctoral and skill-oriented programmes across different faculties.

Following the presentations, SPURC issued appropriate directions to the sponsoring bodies for compliance with the provisions of the Sikkim Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2025.

Ten Operating Universities Face Detailed Review

The afternoon session focused on the functioning and statutory compliance of 10 operating private universities in Sikkim.

The universities reviewed were:

Matrix Skill Tech University, Khangchendzonga Buddhist University, Management & Information Technology University, Sengol International University, Gurukul Vidyapeeth University, Sikkim Sardar Patel University, Sri Venkateshwara University, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Skill University, Sikkim Pannadhay University and Shri Rukmani Dwarkadhish University of Science & Technology.

Each institution was examined individually on several parameters, including academic programmes, regulatory approvals, admission procedures, faculty strength, physical infrastructure and overall statutory compliance.

SPURC Stresses Permanent Campuses

One of the Commission’s primary concerns was the establishment of permanent university campuses within the constituencies allotted to the respective institutions.

SPURC Member Zigmee Bhutia directed the universities to immediately stop operations being conducted from locations outside their allotted constituencies.

According to the Commission’s direction, any activity currently being carried out from a constituency not allocated to the university concerned must be halted forthwith.

The directive reinforces the regulatory framework governing private universities in Sikkim, under which institutions are expected to comply with the territorial and other statutory requirements prescribed by the state.

Universities Asked to Submit Compliance Reports

Concluding the review, SPURC Chairperson Ganga D. Pradhan directed the universities concerned to take immediate corrective measures on all issues identified during the meeting.

The institutions have also been asked to submit detailed compliance reports along with implementation timelines outlining the steps taken to address the deficiencies and regulatory issues raised by the Commission.

The meeting forms part of SPURC and the Higher Education Department’s continuing efforts to strengthen regulatory oversight of private higher education institutions and develop a credible, transparent and quality-driven higher education ecosystem in Sikkim.

The meeting was also attended by Nima Donka Tamang, Senior Lecturer, Higher Education Department, and Hemant Dhungel, APC, Higher Education Department.