Gangtok, July 5 : He began the FIFA World Cup 2026 as a 40-year-old free agent whom most of the football world had never heard of. He leaves it as the most followed goalkeeper on Instagram, ahead of every superstar shot-stopper on the planet.

Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has become the most-followed goalkeeper on Instagram, overtaking Thibaut Courtois, after an extraordinary rise during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He started the tournament with roughly 50,000 followers, and his account has now crossed 21 million, with the latest reports placing it at 21.5 million followers.

From 46,000 to 21 Million in Three Weeks

The numbers tell a story that borders on the unbelievable. Before Cabo Verde played their first World Cup match, Vozinha’s Instagram account had 437 posts and roughly 46,000 followers. By the time the team’s fairytale run ended, those numbers had jumped to 448 posts and 19.1 million followers, a gain of more than 18 million during the tournament alone. The count has kept climbing since.

The surge had a spark. CazeTV, the Brazilian broadcaster airing every World Cup match, watched Vozinha frustrate Spain and told its massive audience to follow him, and the internet obliged, in the millions.

The Performances Behind the Phenomenon

The fame was earned on the pitch. In Cabo Verde’s World Cup debut, Vozinha made seven saves against a Spain side that took 27 shots, earning Man of the Match honours in a stunning 0-0 draw. Asked about the award, he credited his teammates, saying the whole team deserved it.

His heroics continued into the knockout stage. Cabo Verde’s journey ended with a dramatic 3-2 extra-time defeat to defending champions Argentina in Miami, where Vozinha made another eight saves. He finished the tournament with 18 saves, behind only Orlando Gill and Ely Room among all goalkeepers, while Opta noted that only Peter Shilton and Dino Zoff have recorded more saves in a single World Cup among goalkeepers aged 40 or older. Along the way, he denied Lionel Messi with a fine save in that final classic.

A Career That Waited 20 Years for This Moment

Vozinha’s story makes the numbers even sweeter. His real name is Josimar Jose Evora Dias, and he has played for his country since 2012, earning 94 caps. He entered the tournament as a free agent after leaving Portuguese second-tier side Chaves. Nicknamed Vozinha, meaning granny in Portuguese, he has played professionally for nearly two decades across Cabo Verde, Angola, Moldova, Portugal, Cyprus and Slovakia. His father named him after Josimar, a defender in Brazil’s 1986 World Cup squad.

Pride of a Nation of 530,000

Despite representing a nation of just over 530,000 people, Cabo Verde emerged as one of the biggest surprise stories of the tournament, finishing their debut campaign with four goals scored, five conceded, three draws and a single defeat that came only after extra time.

After the exit, Vozinha shared an emotional message of gratitude, thanking his teammates, coaching staff and supporters. Reflecting on the team’s underdog status, he wrote: “They gave us just 1% chance, and we proved what we’re capable of.” He added that the World Cup had shown the world where Cabo Verde is and who its people are, and expressed hope that the team had opened the door for future generations.

His club future remains unwritten. A 40-year-old free agent is now one of the most marketable names in world football. Wherever he lands, the granny of Cabo Verde has already achieved something no transfer fee can measure: he made the whole world watch.