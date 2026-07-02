New Delhi, Jul 2 : The Central government has asked Meta to pause the rollout of WhatsApp’s upcoming username feature in India and explain how it will work. Meta has been given three days to respond, and the company has been told not to launch the feature in the country until discussions with the government are complete.

The government’s notice comes amid growing concerns over privacy, impersonation, and the possible misuse of usernames for online fraud and scams.

What Is The WhatsApp Username Feature?

WhatsApp is planning to let users create unique usernames, similar to those on Instagram or Telegram. The idea is simple: people will be able to chat with others without sharing their phone numbers. Meta says the feature is designed to protect the privacy of a user’s phone number, since others would need to know the exact username to contact them.

Right now, WhatsApp has only opened the option for users to reserve their preferred username. The actual ability to use usernames is not live anywhere in the world yet.

WhatsApp’s Response: Highest-Profile Names Are Protected

Responding to the concerns, a WhatsApp spokesperson clarified that the feature is still under development and will roll out slowly later this year.

To prevent impersonation, the company says it has already reserved the names of public figures, government entities, celebrities, and verified Meta accounts, so that only their rightful owners can ever claim them. Even lookalike versions of famous names have been blocked.

WhatsApp also stressed that a phone number will remain mandatory to use the app. Usernames will not replace numbers; they will only hide them from strangers.

Built-In Safeguards Against Scams

According to WhatsApp, the username system will come with multiple layers of protection. Others will need to know your exact username to message you. The platform will limit how many new people a fresh account can contact and will block repeated attempts to guess someone’s username. Systems will also detect and remove accounts showing impersonation or abuse patterns.

In addition, when someone messages you for the first time through your username, WhatsApp will show whether they are a new account, whether they are in your contacts, whether you share any groups, and whether they are based in a different country, helping you decide whether to respond.

Why Is The Government Concerned?

India is WhatsApp’s largest market, and any new feature here affects hundreds of millions of users. Officials want to understand how usernames fit with existing Indian rules.

Under the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024, messaging platforms must remain linked to verified mobile numbers through SIM-binding requirements enforced by the Department of Telecommunications. These rules exist to reduce digital fraud. The government is reportedly examining whether the username feature aligns with these requirements.

Sources have also indicated that platforms could be held responsible if new features open the door to fraud, impersonation, or misinformation.

Experts Raise Red Flags

Cybersecurity experts have warned that fake usernames could be used to imitate individuals, businesses, or public figures if safeguards are weak. Entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo cautioned that in a country like India, the feature could become a disaster if proper anti-abuse systems are not in place.

What Happens Next?

Meta is expected to submit its detailed response to the government within three days. Until consultations are complete, WhatsApp usernames will not launch in India. Platforms like Telegram and Signal have offered similar number-hiding features for years, but WhatsApp’s massive Indian user base means the government is watching this rollout far more closely.