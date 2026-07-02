Kolkata, July 2 : In a significant boost to inter-state relations, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) met with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the Nabanna State Secretariat on Thursday to resolve long-standing bilateral issues and formulate joint initiatives.
The high-level meeting marked CM Tamang’s first official call on Adhikari since the latter assumed the office of Chief Minister of West Bengal. The discussions yielded several major breakthroughs, most notably concerning healthcare infrastructure for Sikkim residents, a reciprocal transport agreement, and joint disaster mitigation efforts along the Teesta River.
Major Outcomes of the Meeting
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Approval for Suswastha Bhawan in Siliguri
Providing a major relief to patients from Sikkim traveling to West Bengal for medical care, CM Adhikari approved the previously stalled proposal to construct a Suswastha Bhawan Sikkim. The facility will be built at the SNT Complex in Siliguri, serving as a dedicated support center for people seeking medical treatment in the region. According to Tamang, the West Bengal government has already directed the concerned departments to issue the necessary permissions.
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Taxi Permits Doubled
In a move that will significantly benefit commercial drivers (Sarathis) and improve inter-state connectivity, the West Bengal government agreed to enhance the quota of countersignature permits for Sikkim-registered taxis. The existing quota has been doubled from 3,000 to 6,000 permits. This expansion will allow a substantially larger fleet of Sikkim’s commercial vehicles to operate seamlessly across West Bengal, particularly in the vital Siliguri corridor.
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Joint Dredging of the Teesta River
Addressing the severe infrastructural fallout from the 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), the two leaders deliberated on the rising riverbed of the Teesta River, which has caused extensive, recurring damage to National Highway 10. Recognizing the highway’s critical role as Sikkim’s primary lifeline, both governments mutually agreed to launch a joint initiative for the scientific sediment management and dredging of the Teesta River.
Following the meeting, Chief Minister Tamang released a statement expressing his sincere gratitude to CM Adhikari for his prompt and positive response.
“At the outset, I extended my heartfelt congratulations to him on assuming the office of Chief Minister of West Bengal and conveyed my best wishes,” Tamang stated, praising Adhikari’s swift decision-making on issues crucial to the people of both states.