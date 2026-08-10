Chief Minister Highlights Women-Centric Schemes as Sikkim Celebrates 2nd Aama Samman Diwas at Rangpo

Pakyong, Aug 10 (IPR) : Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang-Golay attended the 2nd Aama Samman Diwas at Rangpo Goli Ground today, an event organised by the Women, Child, Senior Citizen and Divyangjan Welfare Department to honour mothers across the state.

The programme was attended by the Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs-cum-Advisors, elected representatives from local bodies, the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, and heads of various departments.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Tamang-Golay described Aama Samman Diwas as an occasion to honour the sacrifices and dedication of mothers who work tirelessly to secure a better future for their families. He said the state government’s welfare programmes are shaped by the needs of the people rather than electoral calculations.

Speaking on the Sikkim Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana, the Chief Minister said the scheme was designed to promote economic empowerment and self-reliance among mothers. He announced that from 2027, the scheme would expand to cover 50,000 beneficiaries, ensuring more than 1,500 mothers from each Assembly Constituency are included. Cheques have already been distributed to 10 mothers from each constituency, with the remaining beneficiaries to receive assistance through their MLAs by the end of the month.

The Chief Minister also outlined a series of other women-centric initiatives, including the Bahini Yojana, Aama Sahayog Yojana, Widow Pension Reform, Vatsalya Yojana and Sabbatical Leave. Under the Aama Sahayog Yojana, more than 4,200 rural mothers currently receive annual assistance of 4,500 rupees for LPG refills.

On healthcare support, he highlighted financial assistance of up to 3 lakh rupees for IVF treatment for couples unable to conceive naturally, along with the regularisation of Anganwadi Workers and ASHAs and steps to improve their remuneration. He also referred to the one year maternity leave policy for women in government service and the exemption of women from TDR requirements in government contracts, calling it a step toward strengthening women’s economic participation. Breastfeeding pods have also been set up across all six districts.

The Chief Minister spoke about the Aama Didi Bahini Pink Bus Service, run by women drivers and conductors with concessional fares, describing it as a measure for safe and affordable travel to schools, colleges, offices, hospitals and markets. The initiative has been recognised in the Budget 2026 to 2027 as a key women’s empowerment measure.

On health screening, he noted that an HPV vaccination drive has been launched for adolescent girls, while the Budget 2026 to 2027 includes a state wide HPV screening programme for women aged 30 to 65. He also announced Aama Poetry Competitions in schools and colleges from July next year, support for 200 Self Help Groups, the Shravan Kumar Puraskar, and the Aama Ko Goad facility for patients in Siliguri. He launched the Aama Samman Website on the occasion.

Minister Samdup Lepcha, who holds charge of the Social Welfare, Women and Child Welfare, and Printing and Stationery departments, spoke about schemes including enhanced widow pension, hostel facilities, the One Stop Centre and Mission Vatsalya, and highlighted the role of Self Help Groups in promoting livelihoods and financial independence.

A total of 32,000 mothers are being felicitated under the Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana, with beneficiaries to collect cheques at their Block Administrative Centres. The newly introduced Aama Samman Puraskar honoured 32 mothers, one from each constituency, with a cash prize of 51,000 rupees each.

Three outstanding beneficiaries of the Pragatisheel Aama Puraskar were recognised for entrepreneurship and effective use of assistance: Indra Lepcha of Kaluk Bazaar with 5 lakh rupees, Gauri Pradhan of Linkey Parakha with 3 lakh rupees, and Sancha Rani Limboo of Mangshila Tibuk with 2 lakh rupees.

The State Bank of Sikkim also felicitated 18 top performing Aama Savings Account holders across six districts with prizes of 2 lakh, 1 lakh and 50,000 rupees.

A Lucky Selfie with Aama contest drew wide participation, with Anurodh Rai of Pakyong winning 2 lakh rupees, Budha Maya Limboo of Gyalshing winning 1.5 lakh rupees, and Anup Sharma of Gangtok winning 1 lakh rupees, along with seven consolation prizes of 20,000 rupees each.

An Aama Suvidha Ghar facility, set up jointly by the Chief Minister’s Office and the Women, Child, Senior Citizen and Divyangjan Welfare Department, offered breastfeeding rooms, creches and healthcare corners for mothers attending the event.

Courtesy: IPR Department, Government of Sikkim