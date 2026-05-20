Bengal Transfers Strategic Highway Corridors to Central Agencies, Improving Northeast Connectivity

Siliguri, May 20 : The West Bengal government has approved the transfer of several important national highway sections to central infrastructure agencies. This move is expected to improve connectivity across North Bengal and strengthen access to the important Siliguri Corridor.

The decision allows the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to take over key road corridors that had faced delays due to administrative issues. This development is seen as a significant effort to speed up infrastructure upgrades linking mainland India with the Northeast, Sikkim, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.

The transferred highway stretches include routes connected to NH-10, NH-31, NH-33, and NH-110. These roads are vital for trade, tourism, defense logistics, and civilian transport across eastern and northeastern India. Authorities believe this move will help improve road quality, cut travel time, and speed up long-delayed repairs and expansion projects.

Special attention is focused on the Siliguri Corridor, often referred to as the “Chicken’s Neck.” This narrow land corridor in northern West Bengal connects the rest of India with the northeastern states. Its location near Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and the China-bordering Chumbi Valley makes it strategically important for the country.

Experts say improving road infrastructure in the corridor is crucial not just for economic growth and tourism, but also for national security and emergency response. The region is a key route for transporting goods, fuel, railway connectivity, and military movement toward the Northeast.

The transferred road sections also include routes leading to Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jaigaon near the Bhutan border, and Changrabandha close to Bangladesh. Officials expect these projects to boost tourism in the Darjeeling hills and Dooars region while improving cross-border trade and regional connectivity.

In recent years, the Centre has focused more on infrastructure development around the Siliguri region due to growing geopolitical concerns and the increasing strategic importance of Northeast connectivity projects. Several highway expansion plans, tunnel proposals, and expressway initiatives have already been announced for the wider corridor area.

Now that the approvals are completed, authorities are expected to move forward with development and construction work on the identified highway sections without any further delays.