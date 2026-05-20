Ram Patro Memorial Award Ceremony to Honour Sarikah Atreya for Excellence in Journalism

Gangtok, May 20: The Ram Patro Memorial Award Committee will honour senior journalist, editor and communications professional Sarikah Atreya at the Ram Patro Memorial Award Ceremony scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 24, 2026, at 12:30 PM at Hotel Ramada, Deorali, Gangtok.

The award ceremony is being organised to recognize excellence in the field of journalism. Mrs. Raj Kumari Thapa, Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Shri Tenzing Lamtha, Hon’ble MLA and Advisor, Forest Department, will attend as the Guest of Honour.

Sarikah Atreya, one of the prominent journalistic voices from Sikkim and the Eastern Himalayan region, has been associated with journalism and mass media since 1996. Born in Singtam to noted journalist, writer, translator and litterateur Shri Subash Deepak and late Smt. Shanti Devi, she grew up in an environment deeply rooted in literature, writing and public discourse.

A graduate in English Literature from North Bengal University, Atreya began her career with All India Radio before entering print journalism under the mentorship of her father at Wichar Prakashan. She later served as Associate Editor and publisher of Wichar English weekly and went on to work with several reputed media organisations including The Statesman, Sikkim Express, The Hindu Business Line, The Bengal Post, NDTV, Star News, Sahara TV and Down To Earth.

At Sikkim Express, where she joined in 2007, Atreya played a key role in strengthening the editorial section and introducing popular Sunday editions focusing on environment, culture, heritage and health. She also initiated The Citizen Reporter column, encouraging community participation in journalism.

Over nearly three decades, her reporting has covered socio-political developments, environment, ecotourism, heritage, trade, hydropower, the Nathula border trade reopening, the Karmapa issue, Sikkim’s organic mission and conservation-related concerns. She has also been known for her strong interest in environmental protection and sustainable development.

Apart from print journalism, Atreya has scripted, produced and anchored programmes for Doordarshan and All India Radio and also served as Station Head of 91.9 FM Gangtok. She is currently serving as Public Relations Officer at Sikkim Manipal University while continuing her work as a freelance writer, editor, communications trainer and talk show host.

The programme will also recognize Mr. Amber Gurung, Bureau Chief-Sikkim, Himalaya Darpan, for Excellence in Journalism for the year 2025–26. Mr. Tek Bahadur Gurung, Layout Designer (DTP), Sikkim Express, will be felicitated with a Certificate of Appreciation.

The ceremony will include the lighting of the lamp, welcome address, introduction of award winners, award presentations, addresses by the awardees, speeches by the Guest of Honour and Chief Guest, followed by a vote of thanks and lunch.