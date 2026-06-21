Can’t Sleep? Science Says These Yoga Styles Can Actually Help

Good sleep is getting harder to come by. Roughly one in three adults doesn’t get enough of it on a regular basis, and chronic insomnia affects an estimated 10–15% of people worldwide. The fallout isn’t limited to feeling groggy — poor sleep chips away at mood, focus, productivity, and long-term physical health.

Sleeping pills are one option, but more people are now looking for natural, sustainable alternatives — and a growing body of research points to yoga as one of the more promising ones. A wide-ranging review covering 57 separate studies found that consistent yoga practice meaningfully improved sleep quality, cut down the time it takes to fall asleep, and extended overall sleep duration.

What’s Actually Happening in the Body

It’s easy to assume slow breathing and gentle stretching couldn’t possibly do much for something as complex as sleep. But there’s real physiology behind it.

Stress activates the body’s fight-or-flight response, flooding the system with cortisol. That’s useful in a genuine emergency, but when it stays switched on, it keeps the nervous system too alert to wind down at bedtime.

Yoga works in the opposite direction — it engages the parasympathetic nervous system, the body’s rest-and-digest mode. Through slower breathing and deliberate movement, heart rate drops, muscles loosen, and cortisol levels fall. One randomised study found a statistically significant drop in salivary cortisol after regular Yoga Nidra sessions, a strong sign of reduced stress.

There’s a chemical angle too. Yoga appears to raise GABA levels, a neurotransmitter that promotes calm — notably, the same pathway many anti-anxiety and sleep medications target. The mindfulness woven into most yoga styles also helps quiet the racing thoughts and bedtime anxiety that keep people staring at the ceiling.

What the Research Shows, by Duration

A 2025 scoping review in Frontiers in Neurology, drawing on 57 studies and 6,057 participants, found that sustained yoga practice consistently improved sleep onset, sleep quality, total sleep time, and sleep efficiency.

The encouraging part: benefits showed up even on shorter timelines.

Six weeks or less: around a 9.4% improvement in sleep quality.

Seven to sixteen weeks: insomnia severity dropped by roughly 13%.

17 weeks or more: every study in this group reported clear, positive results.

Just one or two sessions a week: still produced an average 8% improvement in sleep quality.

Yoga Nidra Holds Up Against Gold-Standard Treatment

One of the more striking findings involves Yoga Nidra. A trial published in the National Medical Journal of India compared it directly against Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) — widely considered the gold standard for treating chronic insomnia.

Across 41 patients with persistent insomnia, Yoga Nidra was linked to deeper sleep (more time in Stage N3), fewer nighttime awakenings, better self-reported sleep quality, and notably lower cortisol levels. Earlier work by the same research group had already shown improvements in how quickly people fell asleep, how long they slept, and how much emotional distress their insomnia caused.

Older Adults See Gains Too

A six-month “Silver Yoga” programme aimed at senior citizens reported better sleep quality, reduced depressive symptoms, and overall improved health outcomes among participants — suggesting the benefits aren’t limited to younger, more flexible practitioners.

Which Styles Work Best for Sleep

Not every yoga style is suited to winding down. Fast-paced, high-intensity practices aren’t ideal right before bed — but several gentler traditions have strong evidence behind them.

Yoga Nidra (Yogic Sleep): A guided relaxation practice done lying down, using body awareness and visualisation to bring the practitioner into a state between waking and sleep. No flexibility required, which makes it accessible to almost anyone.

Hatha Yoga: Combines gentle postures, breathwork, and relaxation. It’s one of the most studied forms of yoga for sleep and a solid entry point for beginners.

Pranayama: Breathing techniques like diaphragmatic breathing and alternate nostril breathing directly trigger the parasympathetic response. These can be done seated, with no mat or space required, right before bed.

Restorative Yoga: Uses props — bolsters, blankets, blocks — to fully support the body in passive poses held for longer stretches. The goal is total relaxation rather than strength or flexibility.

Who Benefits Most

The 2025 review found positive effects across a wide range of people: cancer survivors dealing with treatment-related sleep disruption, elderly individuals in care settings, and people managing anxiety, diabetes, fibromyalgia, arthritis, or sleep apnoea. Healthy individuals simply looking to sleep better also saw measurable improvement.

Getting Started

Beginners don’t need flexibility, youth, or any spiritual inclination — just 20–30 minutes, a comfortable surface, and a willingness to try. One or two sessions a week is enough to start noticing a difference, and evening practice tends to work best for sleep specifically.

Consistency beats intensity. A short, 15-minute Yoga Nidra session three times a week is likely to do more for sleep than an occasional intense workout. Free guided sessions and Yoga Nidra recordings are widely available online. Anyone with an existing medical condition should check with a doctor before starting a new practice.

The Bottom Line

Sleep isn’t passive downtime — it’s when the body repairs itself, consolidates memory, and resets the nervous system. Yoga won’t replace treatment for serious sleep disorders, but the evidence increasingly supports it as a low-risk, accessible way to address many of the everyday factors that get in the way of rest. Whether it’s Yoga Nidra, Hatha Yoga, Pranayama, or Restorative Yoga, even a modest, consistent practice appears to make a measurable difference — and that’s hard to ignore for something this simple and this safe.