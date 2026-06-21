Gangtok, June 21: The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has congratulated the newly elected Executive Committee of the Press Club of Sikkim and extended its best wishes for a successful tenure.

According to a press release issued by SKM spokesperson Yougan Tamang, the party, on behalf of its president and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), conveyed congratulations to Samir Hang Limboo on his election as President of the Press Club of Sikkim.

The party also extended greetings to Suk Raj Rai (Aron Rai), Working President; Bikash Chettri, Deepen Chhettri Guragai and Rabin Sharma, Vice Presidents; Homnath Dawari, General Secretary; Anand Oberoi, Nar Bahadur Chettri and Nawdeep Sharma, Joint Secretaries; Pankaj Dhungel, Publicity Secretary; Jaga Nath Sharma, Treasurer; Suben Pradhan, Assistant Treasurer; and other newly elected executive members.

In its statement, SKM said a responsible and independent media serves as one of the key pillars of democracy and acknowledged the role played by journalists and media institutions in informing citizens, encouraging public discourse and strengthening democratic values.

The party noted that the Press Club of Sikkim has been contributing to the promotion of professional and ethical journalism in the state.

SKM expressed confidence that the new team would continue to uphold high standards of journalistic integrity, professionalism and public service.

The party also acknowledged the contribution of the media fraternity to the socio-economic and democratic development of Sikkim and expressed hope for continued constructive engagement with the Press Club of Sikkim for the welfare of the people and the state.

The statement wished the newly elected Executive Committee a successful tenure marked by unity, innovation and meaningful contributions towards the advancement of journalism in Sikkim.