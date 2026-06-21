New Delhi, June 20 : A major controversy has erupted around the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, with allegations that crores of rupees in donations may have been siphoned off by staff responsible for counting offerings. Reports suggest the alleged irregularities could run as high as ₹200 crore, though specific figures remain under investigation.

The issue first came to light through an internal audit conducted by the Ram Temple Trust, which reportedly flagged discrepancies in cash and valuables collected through the temple’s donation boxes, locally known as “hundis.” A subsequent review of CCTV footage from the counting areas raised suspicions about the conduct of certain employees tasked with handling daily offerings.

The matter escalated when Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Investigation Team arrested Lavkush Mishra, a staff member employed in the temple’s donation-counting department. During a raid at his residence, investigators recovered approximately ₹10 lakh in cash — some of it concealed in a cupboard, and a portion hidden beneath a heap of cow dung. Mishra, who reportedly earns a monthly salary between ₹18,000 and ₹20,000, is alleged to have acquired property far exceeding what his income could explain.

He is not alone under scrutiny. Several other counting staff, hired through a private agency and drawing similarly modest salaries, are now being investigated for unexplained wealth. One individual is alleged to have built assets worth nearly ₹50 crore, including a multi-room hostel property and stakes in local restaurants, despite previously working as an auto driver. Others named in the probe are accused of acquiring land and property worth crores within a short span.

Separately, questions have also been raised about missing or unaccounted gold, silver, and jewellery offered by devotees, with claims that several sealed boxes of valuables were removed without proper documentation.

The controversy has taken a political turn. Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, have accused the state government of failing to ensure transparency in temple finances, calling the alleged theft a serious betrayal of public trust. Senior BJP leaders, including Ram Janmabhoomi movement veteran Vinay Katiyar, have also demanded strict action, with Katiyar warning that any involvement of trustees themselves would undermine the very purpose of the temple project.

Following the allegations, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust requested a formal probe, and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to examine the matter. The Trust has denied any institutional wrongdoing, maintaining that regular internal audits are conducted to ensure transparency.

The temple, consecrated in January 2024, draws lakhs of devotees and has reported substantial annual donation income since opening. The investigation is ongoing, with further arrests and disclosures expected as the SIT continues its inquiry.

(This is a developing story. We will continue to update this report as more details emerge.)