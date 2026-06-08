Bhutan Earthquake Triggers Tremors Across Sikkim, North Bengal, Residents Rush Outdoors

Gangtok, June 8: A moderate earthquake centered in Bhutan sent tremors across Sikkim and several parts of North Bengal late Sunday night. This prompted residents in affected areas to step outside as buildings shook briefly.

Seismic authorities reported that the earthquake measured about 5.6 to 5.8 on the Richter scale and struck at a depth of around 26 kilometers around 11:06 Indian Time. The tremors were felt strongly in Sikkim, Siliguri, Cooch Behar, and nearby regions, causing momentary panic among residents. Several aftershocks were also reported following the main quake.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or major property damage from either Bhutan or the affected areas of Sikkim and North Bengal. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and assessing any potential impact. In Pakyong District of Sikkim, residents felt a strong jolt that lasted nearly 10 to 15 seconds with varying intensity.

The Himalayan region is known for its seismic activity. Earthquakes from Bhutan are often felt in neighboring parts of India, especially in the northeastern and eastern areas. Residents have been advised to stay alert and follow safety protocols in case of further aftershocks.