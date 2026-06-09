Gangtok, June 9: The Forest Department has strongly rejected allegations of administrative negligence in connection with the alleged large-scale illegal tree felling in parts of the sikkim forest, stating that action had already been initiated before the issue came into the public domain.

According to the department, the first complaint regarding illegal timber transportation in the Namchi Territorial Range was received on May 29. Following the complaint, an independent team from the Gangtok Territorial Division was deputed to carry out verification, search and seizure operations.

Officials stated that large quantities of sawn timber were recovered from forest areas, villages and commercial establishments. The seized timber reportedly included 625 cubic feet of Dhupi and 414 cubic feet of Phusrey Champ, which have been kept under official custody at Chuba Saw Mill. Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether forest laws were violated.

The department also informed that a senior-level inquiry committee has been constituted to examine the matter in detail. Disciplinary action has been initiated against certain field-level officials, including a Range Officer, Block Officer and Head Forest Guard, who have been placed under suspension pending the outcome of the inquiry.

Forest officials further stated that several arrests have been made following interrogation and investigation. Search operations conducted between June 4 and June 6 also led to the recovery of additional timber from commercial saw mills and other locations.

Clarifying the issue of tree marking and felling, the department stated that thinning operations, approved felling and authorised timber movement are permitted only under prescribed rules. Any felling beyond approved orders or without permission is illegal and punishable under law.

The department maintained that it remains committed to forest conservation and environmental protection, adding that the final inquiry report will determine further action against anyone found responsible.

Credit: Based on a report published by Sikkim Express Newsprint dated June 9, 2026