Gangtok/Siliguri, June 6: Search teams looking for a family of four from East Sikkim have found their black Tata Nexon (SK 01 PC 9872) in the Teesta river basin along NH-10. This discovery is a major development in the ongoing search operation linked to the tata nexon accident.

Rescue efforts involving the SDRF, NDRF, West Bengal Police, the Teesta River Rescue Team, and relatives from Lingdok continued until about 7 pm on Saturday. The search has now been paused for the night and will start again early Sunday morning.

Investigators had previously recovered vehicle parts, like the battery and bumper, which helped focus the search area.

The family went missing on Friday while traveling from Gangtok to Siliguri. They were last known to be in contact near the Rambi area before communication suddenly stopped.

The missing individuals are Sabiya Neupaney, a Junior Engineer with the Culture Department of the Government of Sikkim; Smarika Neupaney, a Nursing Lecturer at Sochyagang Nursing College under STNM Hospital; Tika Maya Dahal, an employee of the Horticulture Department; and their minor daughter Ditiya Chettri.

Relatives from Lingdok said all four family members were traveling together when the incident happened. Authorities and loved ones remain hopeful as the rescue operation reaches a critical point.

Update | June 7, 2026 (Sunday): Rescue teams recovered all four bodies from the river on Sunday morning following an intensive search operation.