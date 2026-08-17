Bindu Landslide: Biker Miraculous Escape in Landslide

Kalimpong, Aug 17: A biker miraculous escape in landslide after a massive Bindu landslide suddenly struck a road in the Bindu area under Gorubathan Block in West Bengal’s Kalimpong district on Sunday.

The sudden landslide sent huge rocks, loose earth and debris crashing down the hillside and onto the road while vehicles were passing through the area.

A motorcyclist travelling along the route narrowly escaped being caught in the falling debris. The dramatic incident triggered panic among tourists, commuters and other travellers using the road.

Visuals from the spot showed large boulders and debris tumbling down the steep hillside and reaching the roadway, highlighting the danger faced by motorists travelling through the landslide-prone stretch.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

The Bindu-Gorubathan region, located in the Himalayan foothills of Kalimpong district, is vulnerable to landslides, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall and unstable weather.

Travellers and motorists using roads through the hills have been advised to remain cautious, watch for falling rocks and debris, and avoid stopping at vulnerable stretches, especially during adverse weather conditions.

The latest Bindu landslide once again highlights the risks faced by commuters travelling through landslide-prone roads in the Himalayan region during the monsoon season.