Bipashana Blood Donor Registry Launched in Sikkim

Pakyong, September 12: Bipashana Blood Donor Registry has been launched by The Voice Of Sikkim to help connect people seeking blood with voluntary donors across the state. The initiative invites residents to register and help build a community resource for families facing urgent blood requirements.

The registry is available at www.voiceofsikkim.com/bipashana.

A Community Effort to Help Patients

Announcing the launch, The Voice Of Sikkim appealed to residents to come forward voluntarily, saying a wider network of willing donors could help families locate potential support when time is critical.

According to the organisers, the registration form collects basic information, including a donor’s name, address, phone number and blood group. A blood-group search facility allows visitors to check whether matching donors are listed in the registry.

Registration indicates a willingness to help; it does not guarantee that a donor will be available or medically eligible to donate when contacted.

Donor Contact Details Kept Private

The organisers said registered donors’ personal details would not be displayed publicly. Searches would show blood-group availability, while full donor information would remain accessible only to the website administrator.

People seeking assistance have been asked to contact the administrator, who would help facilitate connections with potential donors.

This arrangement is intended to support urgent requests while protecting donors’ contact information from public exposure.

Appeal for Continued Participation

The Voice Of Sikkim urged residents to support the initiative through continued registration and by sharing the appeal within their communities.

A growing pool of voluntary donors could become a useful support resource for patients, families and blood-donation coordinators across Sikkim.

Residents willing to join can complete the registration form on the website.

Donate Blood. Save a Life. Be Someone’s Hope.