CBI Raids 26 Locations In 11 States Over BRO Funds Misappropriation; 10 Officers Named In FIRs

New Delhi, July 6 : The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday carried out searches at 26 locations across eleven states and Union Territories in connection with four criminal cases involving the misappropriation of funds of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the agency said in a statement.

The searches were conducted in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland. Several incriminating documents and digital evidence were recovered during the operation, and the investigation is continuing.

Ten Officers Named In Four FIRs

A total of ten BRO officers of the ranks of Lieutenant Colonel, Major, and Engineer, along with certain private persons, have been named in the four First Information Reports registered by the agency.

The FIRs were filed on the basis of criminal complaints lodged by the Ministry of Defence, which acted on the findings of an internal enquiry conducted by a Technical Board of Officers of the BRO. The internal probe reportedly found prima facie evidence of financial misconduct linked to labour deployment and wage payments.

Fake Labourers On The Muster Rolls

According to the CBI, the cases relate to irregularities in the deployment of casual labourers and payments released in the names of fake casual labourers in Project Vijayak and Project Yojak, both operating in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

In simple terms, investigators suspect that wages were drawn in the names of workers who did not exist, allowing government money meant for border road construction to be quietly diverted. The offences under investigation include misappropriation of government funds, cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy.

Why This Case Matters

The Border Roads Organisation functions under the Ministry of Defence and is responsible for building and maintaining strategic road infrastructure in India’s border regions, including some of the most difficult high-altitude terrain in the world. Projects Vijayak and Yojak handle critical road networks in Ladakh, a region of immense strategic importance.

Casual labourers form the backbone of BRO’s construction work in these remote areas, and their wage payments run through muster rolls maintained by project officials. Any manipulation of these rolls strikes directly at funds meant for national infrastructure in sensitive border zones, which is why the Ministry of Defence itself escalated the matter to the CBI after its internal enquiry.

The fact that the searches spanned eleven states and Union Territories, from Ladakh in the north to Maharashtra in the west and Nagaland in the east, indicates that the accused officers and private persons named in the FIRs are posted or based across the country.

What Happens Next

The CBI is now examining the documents and digital devices seized during Monday’s searches. The investigation is expected to establish the total amount of funds diverted, the duration of the alleged fraud, the role of each named officer, and whether more individuals, within or outside the BRO, were involved in the conspiracy.

Chargesheets, if filed, would bring the case before a special CBI court. Departmental action against the named officers may also follow separately under defence ministry rules.

The Voice Of Sikkim will continue to track developments in this case as the CBI investigation progresses.