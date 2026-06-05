Gangtok, June 4: To protect tourists from unfair transportation practices and promote transparency in the tourism sector, Gangtok District Police carried out a special vehicle-checking drive along the popular Gangtok to Nathula route on Thursday.

The operation aimed to identify instances of overcharging by commercial vehicles and taxi operators serving tourists visiting one of Sikkim’s most popular destinations, contributing positively to sikkim tourism.

During the operation, police personnel checked vehicle documents, verified fare receipts, and interacted with tourists to ensure that transport operators were following the fare rates set by the Government of Sikkim.

Officials stated that drivers and operators who violated the fare rules received warnings and faced legal action under the Motor Vehicles Act and other relevant regulations.

This initiative is part of Sikkim Police’s ongoing efforts to create a safe, transparent, and tourist-friendly environment across the state. Authorities stressed that fair transportation services are vital for maintaining Sikkim’s reputation as a top tourist destination.

Tourists have been advised to use authorized taxi services, ask for fare receipts when necessary, and report any cases of overcharging or misconduct to the nearest police station or traffic personnel.

Gangtok District Police emphasized that both the State Government and law enforcement agencies have worked hard to stop unfair practices and protect the interests of visitors.

The police appealed to all transport operators to strictly follow the fare structures and cooperate to ensure a positive experience for tourists visiting Sikkim.

The special drive was conducted under the theme “Fair Fare, Fair Sikkim – Let Every Tourist Leave with a Smile,” showing the state’s commitment to responsible tourism and visitor welfare.