Pune, June 30 : Pune Rural Police are preparing to conduct a forensic gait analysis of Chetan Chaudhary, the second suspect in the Ketan Agarwal murder case. This analysis aims to track his movements at Lohagad Fort on the day Ketan Agarwal was killed.

The forensic procedure looks at a person’s unique walking style, including stride length, body posture, and limb movement, to help identify individuals seen in CCTV footage. Investigators plan to use this analysis to confirm Chaudhary’s movements after he was reportedly seen walking near the entrance gate of Lohagad Fort on the day of the murder.

As part of the investigation, police will compare the original CCTV footage with a recreated video where Chaudhary retraces his route at the fort. Officials believe this comparison could clarify the sequence of events surrounding the crime.

Investigators will also take Chaudhary back to Lohagad Fort for a crime scene reconstruction. During this process, they will try to find the exact pair of trousers he is believed to have worn on the day of the murder. This reconstruction follows a previous exercise conducted with co-accused Siya Goyal, where officers used a dummy similar in weight to the victim to recreate the alleged timeline of events.