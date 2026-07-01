Pakyong, July 1: Meta-owned platform lets users reserve unique handles starting this week, with an optional four-digit code adding a layer of protection against unwanted contact.

WhatsApp has started allowing users to claim personal usernames. This change lets people begin new conversations on the app without sharing their phone number. The company opened reservations for the new handles this week and plans to roll out the feature more broadly throughout the year.

Why WhatsApp Is Making the Change

According to WhatsApp’s product leadership, the goal is to lessen the awkwardness of sharing a phone number with someone you’ve just met, whether it’s a classmate, a new neighbor, or a stranger at a social event. A username-based system offers a way to connect that feels less personal and more controlled.

This approach is similar to what apps like Signal already provide, where a chosen handle replaces the phone number as the entry point for a conversation. However, WhatsApp has made it clear that it is not becoming a public lookup service. There is no searchable directory of usernames on the platform; someone can only message you if they already know your exact handle.

Protecting Existing Identities

To avoid confusion and impersonation during the transition, WhatsApp has secured certain usernames in advance. Users who already have a matching username on Facebook or Instagram will have first claim to it on WhatsApp. The company has also reserved handles associated with well-known public figures, celebrities, and government entities to prevent impersonation scams.

For everyday users, WhatsApp highlights simple cases, such as joining a school parents’ group, where someone may want to participate without immediately sharing their personal number. With the platform’s large global user base, demand for popular usernames is expected to be high. That’s why the company opened an early reservation window before the full rollout. A built-in username generator will also suggest alternatives if a person’s first choice is taken. Businesses, creators, and organizations can also match their WhatsApp handle to their existing Instagram or Facebook identity.

The Four-Digit Safety Code

The most notable addition is an optional four-digit security code that can be linked to a username. When enabled, anyone messaging that user for the first time will need both the correct username and the matching code. Without it, the message won’t go through.

This requirement only applies to first-time contacts from unknown numbers. People already saved in your contacts, anyone you’ve previously chatted with, group members, or someone who has scanned your QR code can reach you without entering the code. WhatsApp has also confirmed that turning on or changing a username does not affect existing chats; current contacts will continue messaging as before.

Where to Find It

The username option is not mandatory and can be activated or deactivated anytime through Settings, Account, Username in the latest app version. For account holders under 18 linked to a Meta account, the four-digit security code will be enabled automatically by default as a built-in safeguard.