Ms. Abhista Basnett Honoured with Sikkim State Gold Award for Excellence in Football

Gangtok, Aug 15: Footballer Ms. Abhista Basnett daughter of Mrs. Sakila Rai and Mr. Reewaz Basnett has been conferred with the prestigious Sikkim State Gold Award in recognition of her outstanding contribution to sports and for representing Sikkim at national and international levels in football.

The honour was presented during the 80th Independence Day celebrations held at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok on Saturday.

On behalf of Abhista Basnett, her mother received the prestigious State Gold Award along with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh from Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay).

The recognition celebrates Abhista’s achievements in football and her contribution towards bringing pride to Sikkim through her participation at national and international sporting platforms.

Her achievement also serves as an inspiration to young and aspiring footballers across the state, particularly girls pursuing careers in competitive sports.