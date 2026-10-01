Social Media and Influencers Get a Free Hand to Expose Social Misconduct and Civic Irresponsibility in Public Places: CM

Gangtok, October 1: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has called upon social media users and influencers to highlight civic irresponsibility in public places and help create greater awareness about cleanliness and responsible use of public infrastructure.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while appealing to citizens to take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness at Jan Sewa Bhawan in Lumsey, Gangtok, stressing that the newly developed administrative complex belongs to the people and should be treated as a public asset.

“We built the Jan Sewa Bhawan so that people could be served from the building. It does not belong to any particular department; it belongs to the public,” the Chief Minister said.

His remarks came against the backdrop of visuals circulating on social media showing the condition of toilets and washrooms at Jan Sewa Bhawan. The Chief Minister questioned whether responsibility for keeping such public facilities clean should rest solely with the government.

He appealed to people visiting the complex not to litter, dirty or misuse its facilities, stressing that citizens have an equally important role in protecting infrastructure created for their benefit.

The Chief Minister said cleaning arrangements for Jan Sewa Bhawan, hospitals and the Medical College were being entrusted to Sulabh. However, he stressed that professional cleaning services cannot by themselves keep public facilities clean unless users behave responsibly.

“Cleaning is also our responsibility. We cannot simply go there and make the place dirty,” he said.

Tamang also called upon social media users, influencers and reel creators to play a more active role in creating public awareness. He encouraged them to use their platforms to highlight irresponsible behaviour in public places and promote civic responsibility.

The Chief Minister said government offices and public facilities ultimately belong to the people of Sikkim and protecting them therefore requires collective responsibility.

“Government offices and public facilities like these belong to the people and to Sikkim. Therefore, it is our responsibility to keep them clean. We should not go there and litter. We must create public awareness,” he said.

The appeal assumes significance amid ongoing public discussion over cleanliness at the recently operationalised Jan Sewa Bhawan. The complex at Lumsey was constructed as a modern administrative facility aimed at improving public service delivery and accommodating several key government departments.

The Chief Minister’s message places responsibility on both sides — the government to provide and maintain quality public infrastructure, and citizens to use those facilities responsibly.

The broader message also aligns with Sikkim’s ongoing cleanliness initiatives, which emphasise public participation and collective responsibility in maintaining clean public spaces across the State.