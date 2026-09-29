Sejhal Enterprise journalist assault: Two reportedly held

Siliguri, September 29 : Sejhal Enterprise journalist assault allegations have led to the reported arrest of two shopkeepers after a journalist was allegedly attacked during a police raid in Siliguri’s Khalpara area.

The Siliguri Times identified the two individuals as Bishnu Bansal and Vivek Bansal. The news outlet reported that its journalist was assaulted while covering police action at the establishment.

The raid was reportedly connected to allegations that the business had stocked or dealt in suspected counterfeit products carrying the branding of a well-known rice brand. The nature and quantity of the products reportedly found during the operation have not been officially disclosed.

Police confirmation awaited

Detailed information from the police about the arrests, applicable legal provisions and circumstances surrounding the alleged assault was not available in the source material. It also remains unclear whether any products have undergone examination to establish whether they were counterfeit or mislabelled.

The reported arrests do not establish guilt. The allegations against the two individuals and the establishment remain subject to police investigation and the legal process.

Authorities are expected to examine available evidence, including material collected during the reported raid and accounts concerning the alleged assault. Any conclusion about the authenticity of the products or the responsibility of those involved would depend on the investigation and subsequent legal proceedings.

No supply link to Sikkim established

The case may attract attention beyond Siliguri because the city is an important regional wholesale and distribution centre serving neighbouring areas, including Sikkim. Counterfeit or mislabelled food products can raise concerns about consumer safety, brand misuse and the integrity of supply chains.

However, no information currently available establishes that products connected with Sejhal Enterprise were supplied to Sikkim. Consumers should not infer a Sikkim connection unless one is identified and confirmed by the authorities.

If investigators establish that counterfeit goods were stocked or distributed, tracing their origin, movement and intended destinations would be necessary to determine the extent of the alleged operation. Any action by authorities in Sikkim would depend on verified evidence that the distribution chain extended into the state.

Further details are awaited from the police regarding the investigation, the alleged attack on the journalist and the status of the suspected products.