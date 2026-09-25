Rimbi Landslide Damage: Houses Hit, High Alert Ordered

Gyalshing, September 25 : Rimbi landslide damage was reported after heavy rainfall triggered a major slope failure in Gyalshing district on the night of September 24, affecting several houses and government quarters. No loss of life had been reported as of the latest information available.

The landslide occurred at Rimbi village under the Yuksom-Tashiding Assembly constituency. Large quantities of mud, rocks and debris reportedly moved downhill towards inhabited areas, damaging residential properties and other structures. Some buildings were reported to have sustained severe damage.

The complete extent of the property loss was yet to be officially assessed, while further details from the affected area were awaited.

Authorities directed to remain alert

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed concern over the situation and said the safety and well-being of residents remained the state government’s foremost priority.

Describing the situation at Rimbi as serious, Tamang said the government stood with the affected residents. He directed the authorities concerned to remain on high alert, monitor developments on the ground and take all possible measures to safeguard the public. “The Government is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to take all necessary steps to protect our people,” the Chief Minister said, adding, “We stand with Rimbi.” Tamang also acknowledged the distress and uncertainty faced by affected families and appealed to residents to remain vigilant amid the continuing rainfall.

He urged people to follow official advisories and extend support to those affected by the landslide.

Risk persists in vulnerable areas

Persistent rainfall has raised concern over the possibility of further landslides along unstable hill slopes and in settlements located near vulnerable zones. Residents have been advised to avoid unstable slopes, landslide-prone stretches and places showing signs of soil movement or falling rocks. People have also been urged to limit unnecessary travel on vulnerable hill roads during intense rainfall and comply with instructions issued by the district administration, police and disaster management authorities. Although no casualties were reported, the Rimbi landslide damage has caused concern because of its impact on homes and government quarters. Authorities were continuing to monitor the situation, with a detailed assessment of the damage expected after conditions permitted closer inspection of the affected area.