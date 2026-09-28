Lachen Tourist Evacuation: 60 Visitors Rescued

Lachen, September 28 : Lachen tourist evacuation efforts enabled around 60 visitors to leave the North Sikkim town after they were reportedly stranded for three to four days by persistent rainfall and road disruption, according to a statement supplied for publication.

The statement said the visitors were safely escorted from Lachen in vehicles arranged by their respective travel agencies in Gangtok. No untoward incident or mismanagement was reported during their stay or evacuation, it added.

The operation was reportedly coordinated under the Government of Sikkim by Mangan District Collector Anant Jain, the Mangan Superintendent of Police, Sikkim Police, the National Disaster Response Force, Lachen Dzumsa and local tourism representatives. Norgay Lachungpa, identified in the statement as chairman of tourism, was also named among those involved in the coordination.

The date carried by the supplied statement could not be independently reconciled with the current publication cycle. The details of the operation, including the number of tourists evacuated, therefore remain attributed to the statement.

Community groups support relief operation

The Hotel Association of Lachen, Driver Association of Lachen, Lachen Tourism Development Committee, Lachen Youth Development Committee, local volunteers and residents assisted the evacuation and relief effort, the statement said.

Lachen Dzumsa and the Pipon reportedly provided manpower and logistical assistance for road-opening work, including machinery oil and other essential support.

According to the account, several stranded tourists received food and accommodation without charge during the prolonged road closure. Hotel owners and leasing companies provided accommodation, while the Hotel Association of Lachen coordinated the distribution of food and tea during the operation.

The Station House Officer of Lachen Police Station and police personnel regularly monitored conditions and attended to the safety and other needs of the visitors, the statement added.

Road-clearance work continues

The road leading towards Lachen remained under clearance when the statement was issued. Personnel of the Border Roads Organisation and General Reserve Engineer Force were said to be clearing the remaining landslide debris to restore smoother vehicle movement.

Further road clearance was expected on the day following the statement, although no independently verified update on the route’s condition was available. Travellers should confirm the latest road and weather situation with the district administration or other competent authorities before planning a journey to the area.

The statement credited the coordinated response of government agencies, security personnel, community institutions, hoteliers, drivers, volunteers and residents for supporting the stranded visitors and facilitating their departure.