CM Golay Inaugurates Rs 8 Crore Sikkim Guest House in Guwahati

Guwahati, Sep 9 : Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) inaugurated the upgraded Sikkim Guest House at Punjabari in Guwahati, Assam, dedicating the facility to the people of Sikkim.

Speaking to the media after the inauguration, the Chief Minister said the project had been completed at a cost of approximately Rs 8 crore to provide comfortable accommodation for Sikkim residents visiting Guwahati for official duties, education, pilgrimage and personal work.

The guest house has 18 deluxe rooms and two suites, along with staff quarters and a spacious restaurant. Rooms are equipped with air conditioning, televisions, sofas and other amenities. Tamang also emphasised serving Sikkimese cuisine so visitors could enjoy familiar food during their stay.

He said the facility would help officials travelling to Guwahati and onward to Shillong for meetings and government assignments. Residents visiting Assam for other purposes would also have access to convenient, affordable accommodation.

During his visit, Tamang interacted with students from Sikkim studying in Guwahati. He encouraged them to form a Sikkim students’ association to improve coordination and strengthen communication with the state government.

He said students could use the guest house for freshers’ welcome events, farewell programmes and other gatherings, reducing the need to hire private hotels or halls. The guest house administration could also help students contact the government during emergencies or other difficulties.

After inspecting the building, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the rooms and facilities. He urged officials and staff to treat the property as their own home and maintain it carefully. Engineering personnel had also been posted to support its upkeep, he said.

Recalling the origins of the facility, Tamang said the earlier guest house project began during his tenure as Building and Housing Minister between 2004 and 2009. The original building had fewer rooms and limited amenities.

He said his government took up the upgrade after coming to power in 2019 in response to growing demand for accommodation in Guwahati.

Tamang appealed to the people of Sikkim to use the guest house when visiting the city and help preserve its facilities for the benefit of all guests.