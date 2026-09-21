CM Prem Singh Tamang Assures Medical and Government Support for Soreng Boy Tanish Tamang

CM Prem Singh Tamang Assures Support for Soreng Boy Tanish Tamang After Meeting Mother

Gangtok, September 21 : Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) has assured government assistance for the treatment, care and well-being of Tanish Tamang, a boy from Soreng who lives with a disability, after meeting his mother, Geeta Tamang.

In a Facebook post, the Chief Minister said he came across a video featuring Geeta Tamang, wife of Purna Kumar Tamang, popularly known as Mr. JoJo, highlighting the difficulties faced by their son.

Following the video, Tamang said he immediately contacted Geeta Tamang and met her earlier in the day to understand the family’s circumstances.

Chief Minister Assures Medical Care and Government Assistance

During the meeting, the Chief Minister assured Geeta Tamang that the state government would extend full support towards Tanish’s medical treatment, care and overall well-being.

He also promised necessary assistance in addressing the injustice reportedly faced by Geeta Tamang and ensuring that the family receives the support it requires.

The Chief Minister expressed solidarity with the family and reiterated his commitment to ensuring that Tanish receives appropriate care and assistance.

Details of Assistance Yet to Be Announced

The Facebook statement did not specify the nature of the alleged injustice faced by Geeta Tamang.

It also did not provide details regarding the proposed medical arrangements, financial assistance or the government departments responsible for coordinating support.

The Chief Minister’s assurance signals the state government’s stated commitment to helping the family. However, the specific measures to be undertaken and their implementation have yet to be announced.

The Voice Of Sikkim will continue to follow developments concerning the assistance promised to Tanish Tamang and his family.

Source: Facebook statement attributed to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang