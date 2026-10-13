CM Prem Singh Tamang Welcomes New Sikkim Governor Dushyant Gautam

Gangtok, October 13: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) has extended his congratulations and a warm welcome to newly appointed Governor Dushyant Gautam, expressing optimism about working together for the development and progress of the state.

In a Facebook post, the Chief Minister conveyed his greetings on behalf of the people and the Government of Sikkim and wished Gautam success as he assumes his new constitutional responsibility.

Tamang also shared details of his interaction with the newly appointed Governor, during which they discussed several important matters concerning Sikkim, particularly tourism, agriculture and other key sectors.

According to the Chief Minister, Gautam assured him of his support, guidance and commitment towards the continued development and progress of Sikkim.

Expressing confidence in their future cooperation, Tamang said he looked forward to the Governor’s guidance and support in their collective efforts to build a more prosperous, progressive and vibrant Sikkim.

The Chief Minister’s remarks underline his administration’s emphasis on cooperation with the Governor’s office in advancing the state’s developmental priorities.