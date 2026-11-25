Siliguri , 25 November : Sikkim Chief Minister and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) president Prem Singh Tamang (Golay)’s mother, Dhan Maya Tamang, passed away at a hospital in Siliguri at approximately 4 pm on Wednesday. She was 87.

A resident of Singling, Soreng, and wife of the late Kalu Singh Tamang, she had been unwell for the past few months and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Siliguri.

Known for her gentle nature, soft-spoken personality and simple way of life, Dhan Maya Tamang is survived by four sons, three daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her demise has brought profound grief to the Chief Minister, his family and members of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha.

In an official statement, the SKM party paid heartfelt tribute to the departed soul and extended its deepest condolences to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, her grandson and MLA Aditya Golay, and the entire bereaved family.

The party also prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and strength for the family to endure this irreparable loss.

Further details regarding the funeral arrangements are awaited.