Gangtok, 26 November: MG Marg No Vending and No Feeding Zone restrictions have come into immediate effect after the Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC) issued two separate prohibitory public notices covering the stretch from Titanic Park to Dinodia’s in the Sikkim capital.

According to the municipal corporation, hawking, vending and all forms of temporary commercial activities will no longer be permitted along the designated stretch. The order also prohibits the display and sale of goods through temporary stalls, kiosks, carts or other vending arrangements.

All existing hawkers and vendors operating within the restricted area have been directed to immediately cease their commercial activities and remove their stalls, carts and other belongings.

In a separate public notice, GMC has prohibited the feeding of birds and animals along the same stretch of MG Marg with immediate effect.

The municipal corporation has designated Namnang and Ranipool as the only authorised feeding areas for birds and animals. Individuals feeding animals at these designated locations have been instructed to maintain cleanliness and ensure the proper disposal of leftover food, containers and other waste materials.

GMC’s enforcement team will monitor compliance and ensure strict implementation of both orders. Appropriate action will be initiated against violators in accordance with applicable laws, rules and regulations.

The municipal corporation has appealed to residents, visitors and other stakeholders to cooperate with the new restrictions, which are aimed at preserving the aesthetic appeal, cleanliness and pedestrian-friendly character of MG Marg, one of Gangtok’s prominent public spaces.