Siliguri, 25 November: An unusual Google Maps aeroplane image spotted near Sonali Tea Garden in the Hanskhali area of North Bengal has revealed a fascinating aspect of satellite imaging technology.

During an examination of Google Maps by The Voice of Sikkim on Wednesday, an aircraft-shaped object was noticed amidst a vast stretch of tea plantations, with no visible runway in its immediate surroundings.

Upon zooming into the location, the object appeared to resemble a passenger aircraft with distinctive red, white and cyan outlines.

Further examination using Google Earth revealed the same aircraft at exactly the same geographical coordinates — 26°48’36.9″N 88°34’41.4″E. The imagery date displayed on Google Earth was 29 September 2025.

Is it a Google Maps glitch?

While the unusual sight might initially give the impression of an aircraft stranded inside a tea garden, the most likely explanation is that the aeroplane was captured mid-flight during the acquisition of satellite imagery.

Unlike live surveillance cameras, Google Maps and Google Earth display archived images collected at different periods.

According to Google’s official documentation, satellite imagery is not displayed in real time and may remain visible until updated photographs become available.

Science behind the mysterious aircraft

The distinctive coloured outlines surrounding the aeroplane may be explained by a phenomenon known as spectral misregistration, often associated with the parallax effect.

When satellite sensors capture different wavelengths of light at intervals of fractions of a second, fast-moving objects such as aircraft may change position between exposures. Combining these exposures can produce unusual multicoloured outlines.

NASA has documented similar imaging artefacts involving airborne objects in its Landsat satellite observations.

The European Union’s Copernicus programme has also published an example of an aircraft exhibiting this phenomenon over the Mediterranean Sea.

Although the exact identity of the aircraft and the imaging sensor remain unverified, the available visual evidence is consistent with an aeroplane photographed while airborne.

There is no evidence in the available imagery to suggest that the aircraft crashed or landed inside the plantation.

The unusual discovery offers a fascinating example of how modern mapping technology can preserve fleeting moments in time, allowing an aircraft that may have passed over North Bengal more than a year ago to remain visible on digital maps today.

Explore the location yourself:

Click here to view the location on Google Maps

Image source: Google Maps and Google Earth, screenshots captured by The Voice of Sikkim on 25 November 2026.