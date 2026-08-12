Lisbon, Aug 11 : Cristiano Ronaldo is officially a married man. The Portuguese football icon exchanged vows with longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez on Tuesday, August 11, in a private civil ceremony in Cascais, a coastal town near Lisbon, closing out a romance that began nearly a decade ago at a Gucci store in Madrid.

The couple confirmed the marriage themselves, posting a photo on Instagram showing off matching gold wedding bands. The couple, who have been together since 2016 after meeting in Madrid, shared the picture with their rings on display rather than releasing the news through official statements first. A representative later issued a formal statement confirming the wedding to media outlets, describing the ceremony as a private and intimate moment between the couple and their five children.

The couple were married in Cascais, a coastal resort town about twenty miles west of the Portuguese capital Lisbon, with the ceremony attended by their five children. The timing carries its own symbolism, as the wedding fell exactly one year after Georgina’s public engagement announcement on the same date in 2025.

The real story almost got upstaged by a case of mistaken identity days earlier. On August 8, hundreds of fans and journalists descended on Funchal Cathedral in Madeira, Ronaldo’s home island, after rumors spread that this was the secret wedding venue. It turned out to be a completely unrelated couple’s ceremony. Ronaldo and Georgina quietly pulled off their real wedding in Cascais just three days later, far from the crowds.

Ronaldo, 41, and Georgina Rodriguez, 32, first met at a Gucci store in Madrid around 2016. They got engaged in August 2025 after nearly nine years together, with Georgina confirming the news on Instagram with the caption Yes I do, in this and in all my lives. Their relationship has played out largely in public view since it began, including through Georgina’s Netflix docuseries I Am Georgina. Speculation about marriage followed the couple for years, and reports at the time of the engagement suggested Madeira, Ronaldo’s birthplace, as the likely wedding location, which made the eventual Cascais ceremony and the Funchal Cathedral mix-up all the more fitting a twist.

The wedding arrives during a heavy stretch for Ronaldo professionally. He led Portugal to the 2026 World Cup, scoring three goals before the team’s Round of 16 exit to eventual champions Spain, a tournament he has since confirmed was his last World Cup appearance. He now turns to Al-Nassr’s new Saudi Pro League season, which kicks off just four days after the wedding.